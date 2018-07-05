Approaching rains could force dangerous Thai cave rescue mission

Mae Sai — Thai rescuers may be prodded into a complex extraction of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave, if rains hammer the mountainside, as forecast, and jeopardise the rescue mission.

Thirteen sets of diving equipment have been prepared for the team, who have endured 12 nights underground in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand.

Water is being pumped out from the deluged cave round-the-clock, reducing the flooding by 1cm an hour.

But with rain forecast to begin on Friday, the Chaing Rai provincial governor leading the unprecedented rescue effort conceded the mission is now "a race against the water".