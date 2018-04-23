US hopes for trade deal as pressure increases on China

Washington — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he may travel to China, a move that could ease tension between the world’s two largest economies, as international policy makers acknowledged Beijing needs to change its trade practices.

The US has threatened to impose tariffs on up to $150bn of Chinese imports to try to force changes in Beijing’s industrial policies, which Washington says are aimed at acquiring American intellectual property.

Mnuchin told reporters he was continuing to have discussions with his Chinese counterparts to try resolve the differences over trade and said he might go to Beijing.

"A trip is under consideration," Mnuchin said at a news conference during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. "I am not going to make any comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed," he said on Saturday.

Mnuchin also declined to say what he wanted from a trade deal with China

"If we have a deal, you’ll know what it looks like when we have it," he said.