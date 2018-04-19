Where does SA (and the WTO) stand in the event of a global trade war?

When US President Donald Trump announced that he would ask Congress to impose a 25% tariff on more than 1,300 Chinese imports amounting to an export value of $50bn, the world held its breath for signs of a full-blown trade war between the world’s largest economies.

Retaliation from China and a subsequent escalation from the US was swift, confirming that trade relations between the two are in stormy waters.

Watching superpowers edging towards a hostile relationship strikes fear into the rest of the world. But what does this mean for us?

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, SA exports $950m worth of steel and $375m worth of aluminium to the US, accounting for 1.4% and 1.6% of US imports. The US is also SA’s smallest steel and aluminium market, with Asia and Europe importing significantly more. But an ailing industry can ill afford any setbacks, and SA was quick to ask the US for an exemption from the tariffs.

Despite diplomatic efforts in Washington and Pretoria, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies is yet to hear from the Trump administration on where South African steel and aluminium exporters stand. Of course, the tariffs could hurt our steel industry, especially as competitors, such as the EU, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Argentina, Australia and Brazil, have been temporarily exempted from the tariff hike.

South African aluminium exports could equally be hurt, which could be a devastating blow to companies supplying Tesla with components for its electric-vehicle (EV) production value chain. Although still a small, new industry, SA should be exploring it and stepping up as the production of electric vehicles increases.

The real danger is that Chinese aluminium exports to the US, which are much higher than its steel exports, could end up being diverted to markets that could impact SA more directly.

Global value chains have become the clarion call of development economists, encouraging developing countries to position themselves within value chains by specialising in specific components of larger production pipelines. It is estimated that about two thirds of the world’s trade now occurs within value chains, making it very difficult to anticipate what impact a tariff hike on one element of the value chain could have on the end product.

Many analysts predict that the tariff increases will hurt US companies and US consumers, from car manufacturing to basic beer can sales, even though the tariffs are meant to protect them from Chinese competition, fair or otherwise.

SA agriculture would battle to up exports

China’s retaliatory tariffs included a 15% increase on US wine, nut and fruit imports. SA is a strong competitor in these products and stands to gain on the Chinese market, if the country could increase exports rapidly. But SA already struggles to fill quotas on these products destined for the EU market.

The ongoing Western Cape drought has also affected fruit and wine production. Many of SA’s nut producers are very small and most exports are already destined for Asia. Investing in nut plantations to reap bigger harvests will take years.

More broadly, analysis done by Citi shows that SA’s total exposure to the US market is relatively small from a trade and stock market perspective, cushioning the country from any major economic fallout that may occur in the US.