North Korean star has south in swoon

Seoul — South Korea went into swoon mode on Sunday — at the feet of a party apparatchik from North Korea.

Hyon Song-wol is, how-ever, no dourly dressed, suit-wearing bureaucrat from the nuclear-armed nation but the leader of Pyongyang’s most popular girl band.

Cameras followed her every move as the glamorous singer swept through Seoul at the head of a North Korean delegation sent to inspect performance venues for the Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

Wearing a fur muffler and exuding an air of confident calm, Hyon was unfazed by the throng of cameras that followed her everywhere. Believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s, Hyon is as close to a megastar as North Korea probably has.

Her song Excellent Horse-like Lady — a term describing a smart and energetic woman — was a big hit in the 2000s.

She is a politically powerful figure as an alternate member of the central committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.

Hyon was once rumoured to be a former girlfriend of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and became the subject of lurid and — as it turned out — incorrect 2013 reports in South Korea that she and a dozen other musicians had been executed for appearing in porn movies.

Hyon heads the all-female, 10-member Moranbong band. It performs a mixture of western-style pop and patriotic North Korean numbers. Members sport miniskirts and shoulder-baring dresses.

Their style — highly unusual in conservative North Korea— is seen as quaintly provincial in South Korea, with its slick, image-obsessed pop scene.

The band is not expected to make the trip south for the Olympic Games in February, but other musical groups, as well as

hundreds of "cheerleaders", will be there.

North Korea has often deployed young women to

soften its international image, from hundreds of "cheerleaders" sent to previous sporting events in the south to waitresses at its overseas restaurants, who put on musical and dance shows for clients.

AFP