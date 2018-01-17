World / Asia

Two Koreas, one flag — at least at the opening of the Winter Olympics, that is

17 January 2018 - 17:16 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Seoul — North and South Korea will march jointly under one unified flag during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, South Korea’s unification ministry said on Wednesday.

The two Koreas will also form a joint women’s ice hockey team during the games, the statement said. Negotiators met for the third round of talks in just over a week.

Earlier on Wednesday, the three-person negotiation teams talked about the potential for a joint cultural event at the Mount Kumgang resort and the use of the Masikryong ski resort on North Korea’s east coast, according to a statement by South Korea’s unification ministry.

North Korea said it planned to send a 230-member cheering squad. The two sides also discussed issues such as a joint march at the opening ceremony, and North Korea’s participation in the Paralympics.

The sides have yet to decide who will represent Kim Jong-un at the games, to be held in the ski resort of Pyeongchang from February 9. Last week, they agreed to allow a 140-member North Korean orchestra to perform concerts in Seoul and Gangneung, a vacation city near Pyeongchang.

At an International Olympic Committee meeting in Switzerland planned for the weekend, officials will decide on matters such as the number and names of North Korean athletes and Olympic officials, the committee said in a statement last week. It will also decide on participation protocol regarding the flag that North Korea will compete under, as well as other matters concerning the anthem, ceremonies and uniforms.

In a sign that the Olympics may only be a temporary break from Kim’s threats and push to develop nuclear weapons capable of hitting the US, a North Korean state-run newspaper called on South Korea to stop its military drills with the US

Bloomberg

Koreas agree to string it together for Olympics

The two sides agree an artistic troupe will be part of the North’s delegation
World
1 day ago

Historic Korean talks start with proposals for Winter Olympic

Seoul wants to raise the North’s nuclear programme at the closely watched talks at Peace House in Panmunjom truce village
World
8 days ago

North and South Korea agree to first talks in two years

The Winter Olympics are proving a catalyst for a calming of tension on the Korean peninsula, with Washington and Seoul delaying military drills till ...
World
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Britain will be welcome back in EU after Brexit, ...
World / Europe
2.
Deutsche Bank says hundreds, not thousands, ...
World / Europe
3.
Davos attendees are in for one of the bleaker WEF ...
World / Europe
4.
Trump’s ‘Fake News Awards’ are more sinister than ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

ANALYSIS: It’s about time North and South Korea starting talking again
Opinion

North Korea re-opens hotline with South, with Olympics and 'mutual interest' on ...
World / Asia

Seoul keen to take up North Korea’s proposal for high-level talks
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.