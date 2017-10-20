China hails ‘wise’ Xi’s ideology

Beijing — Chinese officials heaped praise on President Xi Jinping’s political ideology on Thursday, unveiled a day earlier at a key Communist Party Congress, a sign it could be enshrined in the party’s constitution and cement his power.

Some ruling Communist Party officials were moved to song, dance and tears in adulation of Xi, a day after he had opened the twice-a-decade conclave pledging to build a prosperous "modern socialist country" for a "new era".

Three outgoing members of the elite seven-man Politburo standing committee that Xi heads lauded "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era", according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Such statements indicate that Xi could cement his power with his new eponymous slogan being incorporated into the party’s constitution. Whether the theory is included bearing his name will be a key measure of his status, analysts have said.