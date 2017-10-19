Trump blasted over North Korea war talk

Seoul — Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that "cavalier" threats to start war on the Korean peninsula were "dangerous and short-sighted", urging the US to get all parties to the negotiating table.

She also called on China to take a "more outfront role" in enforcing North Korea sanctions aimed at curbing its missile and nuclear development.

"There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive [over North Korea]," Clinton told the World Knowledge Forum in the South Korean capital of Seoul, stressing the need for more pressure and diplomacy to bring Pyongyang to talks.

Tension between Pyongyang and Washington has soared following weapons tests by North Korea and a string of bellicose exchanges between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.