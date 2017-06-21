World / Asia

North Korea urged to release captives after student’s death

The South’s president says Pyongyang bears ‘a heavy responsibility’ in the process leading to US detainee Otto Warmbier’s demise

21 June 2017 - 05:54 Agency Staff
Question marks: Otto Frederick Warmbier, centre, a University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea since early January, is taken to North Korea’s top court in Pyongyang in this photo released on March 16. Warmbier has subsequently died. Picture: REUTERS
Question marks: Otto Frederick Warmbier, centre, a University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea since early January, is taken to North Korea’s top court in Pyongyang in this photo released on March 16. Warmbier has subsequently died. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that North Korea should swiftly return South Koreans and Americans detained in the reclusive nation and that it had "a heavy responsibility" in a US university student’s death.

Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old student who had been held prisoner in North Korea for 17 months, died at a Cincinnati hospital on Monday just days after North Korea released him from captivity in a coma, his family said.

Three other US citizens, who are ethnic Koreans, and six South Koreans remain in custody in North Korea.

Warmbier was arrested while visiting as a tourist and accused of trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan, according to North Korean media. Doctors caring for him last week described him as having extensive brain damage that left him in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness".

In an interview with CBS News, Moon said that while "we cannot know for sure that North Korea killed Mr Warmbier ... I believe it is quite clear that they have a heavy responsibility in the process that led to Mr Warmbier’s death.

US student Otto Warmbier dies after return from North Korea

‘It’s a brutal regime. Bad things happened but at least we got him home to his parents,’ says US President Donald Trump
World
21 hours ago

"I believe we must now have the perception that North Korea is an irrational regime," Moon told CBS television.

South Korea’s Blue House on Tuesday cited Moon separately as saying: "It is very deplorable that North Korea does not respect human rights." The South Korean government will make every effort for the return of those held in North Korea, presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a briefing.

US President Donald Trump blamed the "brutality of the North Korean regime" for Warmbier’s death. North Korea said last month it was its sovereign right to "ruthlessly punish" US citizens it detained for crimes against the state.

Korean-Americans Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song, who worked at the foreign-funded Pyongyang University of Science and Technology in the capital, were recently detained for hostile acts against the government, according to North Korea’s state media.

In March 2016, Kim Dong Chul, a 62-year-old Korean-American missionary, was sentenced to 10 years of hard labour for subversion.

North Korea is also holding Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim. He was charged with subversion and given a hard-labour life sentence in 2015.

Three South Korean nationals were detained in North Korea during their missionary work since 2013, and the remaining three South Koreans are North Korean defectors who returned and are in custody, a legislator briefed by the South Korean spy agency told reporters last week.

Pyongyang has continued to test-fire missiles since South Korean leader Moon took office.

Reuters

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea as US student is released

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman's visit coincides with the North's release of US student Otto Warmbier
World
7 days ago

North Korea tests more missiles to provoke the South and US

A series of short-range missiles, designed to attack ships, were tested on Thursday — as South Korea’s president halts finalisation of US THAAD system
World
12 days ago

North Korea complains UN sanctions are 'mean'

The UN resolution puts North Korea’s suspected spy chief, 13 other Pyongyang officials and four entities on a sanctions blacklist
World
16 days ago

Attempt to stop North Korea’s rocket launches sharpens Asian divisions

The near-weekly rocket launches are spurring a push for missile-defence systems across Asia that risk highlighting divisions between China and US ...
World
18 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
North Korea urged to release captives after ...
World / Asia
2.
UN warns on refugee crisis in wake of shipwreck
World / Europe
3.
Islamic State in Mosul ‘encircled by Iraq army’
World / Middle East
4.
US shoots down Iran-made drone in Syria
World / Middle East

Related Articles

US student Otto Warmbier dies after return from North Korea
World / Americas

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea as US student is released
World / Asia

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis ‘shocked’ by deterioration in US military readiness
World / Americas

North Korea tests more missiles to provoke the South and US
World / Asia

UN slaps sanctions on North Koreans amid US warning
World / Asia

Attempt to stop North Korea’s rocket launches sharpens Asian divisions
World / Asia

Moon wants probe into US anti-missile launchers
World / Asia

Women accused of killing Kim Jong-un’s brother appear in court
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.