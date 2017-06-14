World / Asia

SPORTS MISSION

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea as US student is released

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman's visit coincides with the North's release of US student Otto Warmbier

14 June 2017 - 05:58 Jake Spring and Joseph Campbell
Dennis Rodman. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman arrived in North Korea on Tuesday, returning to the isolated nuclear-armed country where he has previously met leader Kim Jong-un.

Rodman was surrounded by journalists when he arrived at Beijing’s airport to catch a flight for the North Korean capital, which he said he was visiting as a private citizen.

"I’m just trying to open the door," Rodman told reporters, wearing sunglasses and a dark shirt and baseball cap with the logo of his trip’s sponsor, a crypto-currency provider for the legal marijuana industry.

"My purpose is to actually see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea, so that’s the main thing," said Rodman, who was escorted through customs and immigration by two handlers.

Rodman later arrived in North Korea for a five-day visit, received by officials at Pyongyang’s airport, China’s Xinhua news agency reported from the North Korean capital.

North Korea tests more missiles to provoke the South and US

A series of short-range missiles, designed to attack ships, were tested on Thursday — as South Korea’s president halts finalisation of US THAAD system
World
5 days ago

Hours after Rodman arrived in the capital, North Korea released 22-year-old US student Otto Warmbier from a  15-year sentence of hard labour.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the release and said Washington remained in talks with the isolated regime "regarding three other US citizens reported detained".

Officials could not immediately confirm US media reports that Warmbier had fallen into a coma during his incarceration.

Rodman said in a tweet ahead of his trip: "I’m back! Thanks to my sponsor www.potcoin.com". He said he would "discuss my mission upon return to the US". Tensions have escalated on the Korean peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests and its vow to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland, presenting US President Donald Trump with perhaps his most pressing security worry.

Before Trump became president, Rodman appeared twice on his Celebrity Apprentice show and praised the billionaire real estate developer on Twitter during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

"I am pretty much sure that he is happy with the fact that I am here trying to accomplish something that we both need," Rodman said, when asked if he had spoken with Trump.

Travel Warnings

US Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon, speaking with reporters in Tokyo after meeting with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s top national security adviser, said Rodman was travelling as a private citizen. "We are aware of his  visit. We wish him well. But we have issued travel warnings to Americans and suggested they not travel to North Korea for their own safety," he said.

Reuters, AFP

North Korea complains UN sanctions are 'mean'

The UN resolution puts North Korea’s suspected spy chief, 13 other Pyongyang officials and four entities on a sanctions blacklist
World
9 days ago

UN slaps sanctions on North Koreans amid US warning

The US has says it is willing to talk to North Korea if it halts its missile and nuclear tests
World
10 days ago

Attempt to stop North Korea's rocket launches sharpens Asian divisions

The near-weekly rocket launches are spurring a push for missile-defence systems across Asia that risk highlighting divisions between China and US ...
World
11 days ago

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.