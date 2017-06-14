Basketball diplomacy in North Korea as US student is released

Hours after Rodman arrived in the capital, North Korea released 22-year-old US student Otto Warmbier from a 15-year sentence of hard labour.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the release and said Washington remained in talks with the isolated regime "regarding three other US citizens reported detained".

Officials could not immediately confirm US media reports that Warmbier had fallen into a coma during his incarceration.

Rodman said in a tweet ahead of his trip: "I’m back! Thanks to my sponsor www.potcoin.com". He said he would "discuss my mission upon return to the US". Tensions have escalated on the Korean peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests and its vow to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland, presenting US President Donald Trump with perhaps his most pressing security worry.

Before Trump became president, Rodman appeared twice on his Celebrity Apprentice show and praised the billionaire real estate developer on Twitter during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

"I am pretty much sure that he is happy with the fact that I am here trying to accomplish something that we both need," Rodman said, when asked if he had spoken with Trump.

Travel Warnings

US Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon, speaking with reporters in Tokyo after meeting with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s top national security adviser, said Rodman was travelling as a private citizen. "We are aware of his visit. We wish him well. But we have issued travel warnings to Americans and suggested they not travel to North Korea for their own safety," he said.

Reuters, AFP