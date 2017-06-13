Pentagon chief Jim Mattis ‘shocked’ by deterioration in US military readiness

Washington — Pentagon chief Jim Mattis told legislators on Monday he was "shocked" by the state of the US military’s readiness, blaming legal budget caps and the grind of 16 years of constant war.

The defence secretary also warned that North Korea had become the most urgent threat to peace and security, and said — without giving details — that America had to do things differently in Afghanistan.

Pointing to Obama-era budget caps known as sequestration, Mattis said limits on military spending had left troops at greater risk and blocked important new programmes — even though the defence budget is already greater than that of the next seven countries combined.

"I retired from military service three months after sequestration took effect," Mattis, a former Marine general, told the House armed services committee.

"Four years later, I returned to the Department (of Defence), and I have been shocked by what I’ve seen about our readiness to fight….

"No enemy in the field has done more to harm the readiness of our military than sequestration."

Mattis was addressing legislators seeking additional information about President Donald Trump’s proposed 2018 budget.

He wants to slash State Department spending but give a significant boost to the Pentagon’s vast budget, although it falls short of the historic spending bonanza sought by more hawkish Republicans.

The Pentagon has called for $574bn in general defence funding, with an additional $65bn for supplemental wartime spending — for a total of $639bn.

That represents a more than $50bn increase — about 10% — over 2017 funding levels for the base budget, although it amounts to only about 3% over projections previously envisioned by the Obama administration.

The committee chairman, congressman Mac Thornberry, was among the Republicans who bemoaned the increase as insufficient.

"We have spent six years just getting by, asking more and more of those who serve, and putting off the choices that have to be made. We cannot keep piling missions on our service members without ensuring they have all they need to succeed," Thornberry said.