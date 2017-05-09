Left-leaning Moon wins in a landslide in troubled South Korea

Seoul — Left-leaning former human rights lawyer, Moon Jae-in, won South Korea’s presidential election by a landslide, an exit poll predicted when voting closed on Tuesday. The election was called to choose a new president after Park Geun-hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, and took place against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

Voters were galvanised by anger over the sprawling bribery and abuse-of-power scandal that brought down Park, which catalysed frustrations over jobs and slowing growth. They gave Moon, of the Democratic Party, who backs engagement with the North, 41.4% support, according to the joint survey by three TV stations.

Conservative Hong Joon-pyo — who dubs Moon a "pro-Pyongyang leftist" — was far behind on 23.3%, with centrist Ahn Cheol-soo third with 21.8%. "I feel the people’s strong will to change the government ... we can make it a reality only when we vote," Moon said after casting his ballot with his wife in western Seoul.

National elections are public holidays in South Korea and a record turnout was expected, with 75.1% of voters casting their ballots by 7pm, an hour before the polls closed, just below the final turnout of five years ago. Kim Sun-chul said he voted for Moon because "this country needs to restore democracy which has been so undermined by the Park government".