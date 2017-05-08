World / Asia

BLUEPRINT FOR MOBILITY

Institute pushes India towards green transport

Leading government think tank suggests a battery plant by the end of 2018 and tax revenues to pay for electric charging stations

08 May 2017 - 05:04 Aditi Shah
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses with Hyundai's e-car at India's Auto Expo in New Delhi. Picture: REUTERS
New Delhi — India’s most influential government think tank has recommended lowering taxes and interest rates for loans on electric vehicles, while capping sales of conventional cars, signalling a drastic shift in policy in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets.

A draft of the 90-page blueprint, seen by Reuters, suggests that the government opens a battery plant by the end of 2018 and uses tax revenues from the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles to set up charging stations for electric vehicles.

The recommendations in a draft report by Niti Aayog, the planning body headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were aimed at electrifying all vehicles in the country by 2032 and were likely to shape a new mobility policy, said government and industry sources.

The report’s focus solely on electric vehicles marks a shift away from the current policy, which incentivises hybrid vehicles and electric cars.

NEW PARADIGM

"India’s potential to create a new mobility paradigm that is shared, electric and connected could have a significant impact domestically and globally," said the draft of the report, which will be made public this week.

It is a radical response by India as it looks to cut its oil import bill to half by 2030 and reduce emissions.

Officials acknowledged that the blueprint faced challenges. High battery costs would push up car prices and a lack of charging stations and other infrastructure meant car makers, which have been consulted on the proposals ahead of publication, would hesitate to make the necessary investment.

"If we accelerate electric vehicle growth it will be a disruption for the auto sector and would require investment, but if we’re not able to adapt quickly we risk being net importers of batteries," said a government source. "There has been resistance from car makers."

India’s top-selling car maker, Maruti Suzuki, has invested in mild-hybrid technology, which makes less use of electric power than full hybrids.

Mahindra & Mahindra is the only manufacturer of electric vehicles in India.

In 2015, India launched a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, under which it offered incentives to boost sales of cars that use clean fuel technology to 7-million vehicles by 2020. But it has made little progress, with the sales of electric and hybrid cars making up only a fraction of the 3-million passenger vehicles sold in India in 2016.

Reuters

BMW has to spend to make money

The car maker says short-term profit will be sapped while it launches a huge product offensive and positions itself for a future of robocars
Companies
3 days ago

Decline in power use points to extent of slowdown

Electricity report flags SA’s economy has declined as much as 20% over the past decade
Economy
3 days ago

Elon Musk explains the Model 3 ‘anti-sell’ strategy

Tesla CEO says the Model S will be better than Model 3 ‘as it should be because it’s a more expensive car’
Companies
3 days ago

