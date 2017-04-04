World / Europe

UK courts India for more trade in a post-Brexit world

04 April 2017 - 15:58 PM Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Brexit is likely to lead to a "far higher level of engagement" with the UK, India’s finance minister says.

Arun Jaitley met British finance minister Philip Hammond on Tuesday, during a visit aimed at boosting trade. The two discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship including a possible post-Brexit trade deal, a partnership in the financial and technology sectors and funding for Indian infrastructure projects.

Britain has made its desire clear to boost trade with India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

"Ever since the Brexit referendum took place, it has been clear to us through our communication with the government of the UK that post-Brexit, [it] will look for more trade, more open trade and more trade arrangements with India," Jaitley told a joint media conference.

"Obviously these can be formally discussed and formalised after Brexit takes place. But it probably is going to imply a far wider and far higher level of engagement between the two countries."

In March, the British government formally gave notice of its intention to leave the EU, triggering two years of exit negotiations. While the benefits to Britain of a trade deal with India are evident, sealing one will be no easy task. The country has been negotiating a free trade agreement with the EU as a whole for the best part of a decade.

Despite their historical ties dating back to the colonial era, trade between the UK and India in 2015 was relatively low at $14bn — smaller than the volume between India and Germany.

But after taking office last July, UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s first bilateral visit outside Europe was to India. Hammond insisted that Brexit did not mean his country wanted less trade with the EU. "I don’t think there is anybody in the UK that voted to leave the EU because they wanted to do less trade with the 27 other member states in the EU," he said.

"So we’ve made that decision that we will not be part of the structure of the EU, but we’ve also made very clear that we want to negotiate the maximum possible open trade relationships with the EU."

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bank of America first-quarter profit surges by 40%
World / Americas
2.
Zambia’s opposition leader arrested and held in ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe’s Mugabe impatient over pace of mining ...
World / Africa
4.
Single-family home-builds in US see biggest ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Bob Diamond mounts his latest comeback bid from UK’s minor leagues
Companies

Globalisation and free trade are not enemies
Opinion

Theresa May set on keeping control of Gibraltar as EU backs Spain
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.