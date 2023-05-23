DeSantis faces mammoth task in vanquishing Trump

Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
The DA will be proposing amendments to the budget in February 2024
ANC coalition partner has 10 demands for backing EFF finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga’s 2023/24 budget due on Thursday
Asset manager makes provisions for court ruling on tax dispute
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Lebanon is close to being grey-listed, sources claim, a move which could only worsen its financial turmoil.
Scuderia chief has been ‘in close contact’ with Mercedes driver
Ron DeSantis will have to bring every possible anti-Trump voter he can into the fold if he hopes to defeat Donald Trump and win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But even that is unlikely to be enough, political analysts say.
DeSantis will also have to pull some supporters away from Trump — and that could add to DeSantis’s already tricky balancing act.
“You can’t court MAGA while courting the rest of the party,” said Chris Stirewalt, a Republican analyst with the American Enterprise Institute, referring to Trump’s diehard supporters in his Make America Great Again movement. “That’s a difficult decision he is going to have to make.”
The Florida governor is expected to announce his presidential bid this week after months of speculation. With deep financial resources and a growing national profile, DeSantis will quickly become Trump’s top rival in the race. Still, he will have much work to do: Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted this month shows Trump is backed by 49% of Republicans and DeSantis 19%.
DeSantis’s initial challenge is that the anti-Trump field is fractured. Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, and Tim Scott, a US senator from South Carolina, are already in the race, with more candidates such as Trump’s former vice-president, Mike Pence, perhaps to follow.
DeSantis’s campaign will have to figure out how to appeal to mainstream Republicans turned off by Trump while also finding ways to attract conservative voters who may be unsure about supporting Trump in 2024 even if they have backed him before.
“He can’t win the nomination with only non-Trump votes,” said Sarah Isgur, a veteran of several Republican presidential campaigns. “He has to peel voters away from Trump.”
Three segments
A longtime Republican pollster, Whit Ayres, argues that the Republican electorate is divided into three segments; Trump die-hards comprise about 30-35% of the party, anti-Trump voters account for about 10% and the rest somewhere in between — what Ayres calls “maybe-Trumpers”.
“It looks to me like DeSantis is going after the always-Trumpers rather than the maybe-Trumpers,” Ayres said. Instead, DeSantis’s mission should be to convince “voters looking for an alternative to Trump that he’s the right guy.”
Stirewalt agrees, saying DeSantis needs to first build a strong base within the segment of the party not aligned with Trump before he can try to broaden his appeal.
“He needs a launchpad,” Stirewalt said.
DeSantis appears, however, to have chosen to court the party’s most conservative voters — and those most likely to stay with Trump — to the dismay of some potential donors and supporters.
As governor, he signed one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the nation earlier this year, and made it easier for residents to carry concealed weapons. He suggested supporting Ukraine was not in the national interest before backtracking under a fire storm of criticism.
And his continued blood feud with Walt Disney Co., one of the largest employers in Florida, has baffled some traditional Republicans who prefer a hands-off approach to corporate governance.
DeSantis’s political team did not respond to a request for comment.
In a telephone call with donors last week, DeSantis said Trump would not be able to beat Democratic President Joe Biden and that he was the only one capable of winning both the Republican primary and the general election, according to the New York Times, which listened to the call.
Voter profiles
An analysis of recent Reuters/Ipsos polling data shows that the core DeSantis voter is more likely to be an older college graduate who lives in the suburbs and drives an SUV. Trump’s strength is pronounced among younger, less educated voters who are more likely to live in rural areas and drive pickup trucks.
In Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted this month, Trump garnered 36% of Republicans with a college degree, and DeSantis 26%.
The poll shows Trump dominating among rural Republicans 53% to 19%. But the gap narrows in the suburbs, where Trump has 44% of Republican support to DeSantis’s 21%, the poll found. A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll in March found 43% of DeSantis supporters said they drove SUVs, compared to 31% of Trump supporters.
A DeSantis voter is also more likely to want the US to strongly support Ukraine in its war with Russia, to not believe the 2020 election was riddled by fraud, and to be strongly opposed to progressive policies such as affirmative action and the teaching in schools of so-called Critical Race Theory, the argument that the US is riven by systemic racism.
Trump’s own prospects are clouded by his ongoing legal problems, including being indicted for a hush-money scheme involving a porn star, a recent finding by a New York jury that he committed sexual abuse, and the potential for charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Isgur said DeSantis has time to build a winning coalition, arguing that non-Trump voters are likely to forgive the Florida governor for tacking hard to the right to chase some Trump supporters if it helps him secure the nomination.
But can DeSantis pull it off? Isgur has her doubts, given Trump’s strength. “I’m just not sure it's possible,” she said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DeSantis faces mammoth task in vanquishing Trump
Florida governor needs to lure supporters of former president, but that risks alienating moderate Republicans
Ron DeSantis will have to bring every possible anti-Trump voter he can into the fold if he hopes to defeat Donald Trump and win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But even that is unlikely to be enough, political analysts say.
DeSantis will also have to pull some supporters away from Trump — and that could add to DeSantis’s already tricky balancing act.
“You can’t court MAGA while courting the rest of the party,” said Chris Stirewalt, a Republican analyst with the American Enterprise Institute, referring to Trump’s diehard supporters in his Make America Great Again movement. “That’s a difficult decision he is going to have to make.”
The Florida governor is expected to announce his presidential bid this week after months of speculation. With deep financial resources and a growing national profile, DeSantis will quickly become Trump’s top rival in the race. Still, he will have much work to do: Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted this month shows Trump is backed by 49% of Republicans and DeSantis 19%.
DeSantis’s initial challenge is that the anti-Trump field is fractured. Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, and Tim Scott, a US senator from South Carolina, are already in the race, with more candidates such as Trump’s former vice-president, Mike Pence, perhaps to follow.
DeSantis’s campaign will have to figure out how to appeal to mainstream Republicans turned off by Trump while also finding ways to attract conservative voters who may be unsure about supporting Trump in 2024 even if they have backed him before.
“He can’t win the nomination with only non-Trump votes,” said Sarah Isgur, a veteran of several Republican presidential campaigns. “He has to peel voters away from Trump.”
Three segments
A longtime Republican pollster, Whit Ayres, argues that the Republican electorate is divided into three segments; Trump die-hards comprise about 30-35% of the party, anti-Trump voters account for about 10% and the rest somewhere in between — what Ayres calls “maybe-Trumpers”.
“It looks to me like DeSantis is going after the always-Trumpers rather than the maybe-Trumpers,” Ayres said. Instead, DeSantis’s mission should be to convince “voters looking for an alternative to Trump that he’s the right guy.”
Stirewalt agrees, saying DeSantis needs to first build a strong base within the segment of the party not aligned with Trump before he can try to broaden his appeal.
“He needs a launchpad,” Stirewalt said.
DeSantis appears, however, to have chosen to court the party’s most conservative voters — and those most likely to stay with Trump — to the dismay of some potential donors and supporters.
As governor, he signed one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the nation earlier this year, and made it easier for residents to carry concealed weapons. He suggested supporting Ukraine was not in the national interest before backtracking under a fire storm of criticism.
And his continued blood feud with Walt Disney Co., one of the largest employers in Florida, has baffled some traditional Republicans who prefer a hands-off approach to corporate governance.
DeSantis’s political team did not respond to a request for comment.
In a telephone call with donors last week, DeSantis said Trump would not be able to beat Democratic President Joe Biden and that he was the only one capable of winning both the Republican primary and the general election, according to the New York Times, which listened to the call.
Voter profiles
An analysis of recent Reuters/Ipsos polling data shows that the core DeSantis voter is more likely to be an older college graduate who lives in the suburbs and drives an SUV. Trump’s strength is pronounced among younger, less educated voters who are more likely to live in rural areas and drive pickup trucks.
In Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted this month, Trump garnered 36% of Republicans with a college degree, and DeSantis 26%.
The poll shows Trump dominating among rural Republicans 53% to 19%. But the gap narrows in the suburbs, where Trump has 44% of Republican support to DeSantis’s 21%, the poll found. A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll in March found 43% of DeSantis supporters said they drove SUVs, compared to 31% of Trump supporters.
A DeSantis voter is also more likely to want the US to strongly support Ukraine in its war with Russia, to not believe the 2020 election was riddled by fraud, and to be strongly opposed to progressive policies such as affirmative action and the teaching in schools of so-called Critical Race Theory, the argument that the US is riven by systemic racism.
Trump’s own prospects are clouded by his ongoing legal problems, including being indicted for a hush-money scheme involving a porn star, a recent finding by a New York jury that he committed sexual abuse, and the potential for charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Isgur said DeSantis has time to build a winning coalition, arguing that non-Trump voters are likely to forgive the Florida governor for tacking hard to the right to chase some Trump supporters if it helps him secure the nomination.
But can DeSantis pull it off? Isgur has her doubts, given Trump’s strength. “I’m just not sure it's possible,” she said.
Reuters
OpenAI chief Sam Altman calls for rules to guard against AI abuses
Musk papers subpoenaed in Epstein lawsuit
US abolishes Title 42 amid unprecedented migrant surge
US homeowners battle insurance costs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Republican Tim Scott officially launches 2024 presidential bid
Kansas grain farmers abandon crops hit by drought, severe cold
Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso dissolves Congress ahead of impeachment trial
Joe Biden confident the US will reach deal in debt ceiling talks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.