Trump’s former ‘fixer’ poised to be a star witness in criminal case

Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
Former Joburg mayor vows to work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Inkanyezi Village in Katlehong is the first of a number the developer plans to build with R325m in funding received in 2022
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Coach also congratulates club for ending top of Caf Champions League Group B
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
New York — A former lawyer for Donald Trump, who once said he would do anything to protect the former US president, is now poised to serve as a top witness in the criminal trial of his longtime boss.
Michael Cohen, who became a top executive at Trump’s real estate company and then his personal lawyer, testified twice before the Manhattan grand jury that voted on Thursday to indict Trump after an investigation into a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 US presidential election.
Cohen has said Trump directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking about a sexual encounter she has said she had with Trump in 2006, meaning he is likely be a prominent witness if the case goes to trial.
Trump, who has launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, has denied having had such an encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and said he had not directed Cohen. Trump has called Cohen a “serial liar” and “convicted felon”.
After it was disclosed on Thursday that Trump was indicted, the former president said he was “completely innocent” and called the case “political persecution and election interference”. The specific charges have not yet been made public.
Cohen’s potential role as a star witness against Trump marks the culmination of his 15-year arc from being the businessman-turned-politician’s loyal “fixer” to an outspoken antagonist. “I will do anything to protect Mr Trump,” Cohen told Fox News in 2017.
Cohen’s stance had changed dramatically by 2019, when he testified before a US congressional committee and said: “I am ashamed because I know what Mr Trump is. He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat.”
‘Donald’s arch-nemesis’
On Friday, after Trump's indictment, Cohen said his goal in co-operating with authorities was to “speak truth to power”.
“I decided that I was not going to allow history to remember me as the villain to his story,” Cohen said . “If speaking truth to power makes me Donald’s arch-nemesis, so be it.”
Cohen was hired as the Trump Organisation’s executive vice-president and special counsel in 2007. Before that, the Long Island native and son of a Holocaust survivor worked as a malpractice lawyer and owned a fleet of yellow taxis.
Cohen said he was hired after he had orchestrated the removal of the board of directors of a condominium in which he owned an apartment, a board that was trying to remove Trump’s name from the building’s exterior. He later advised Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and, as his personal lawyer, remained close to Trump once he became president, though he did not have an official job at the White House.
In 2018, after the hush money payment to Daniels came to light, Cohen initially said he paid with his own money and that neither the Trump campaign nor the Trump Organisation reimbursed him.
He later pleaded guilty to a federal campaign finance law violation for paying Daniels, and then testified in Congress that Trump told him to make the payment. He said he was reimbursed in instalments, and displayed a copy of a $35,000 cheque from Trump’s personal bank account.
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for making unlawfully excessive campaign contributions and other crimes, including cheating on his personal taxes and lying under oath to Congress about when the Trump Organisation stopped working on a proposed building project in Russia. Cohen served more than a year before being released.
Relying on Cohen’s testimony presents risks for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, given the disbarred lawyer’s history of false statements and shifting accounts of the payment to Daniels. That could provide fertile ground for Trump’s defence lawyers during cross-examination at trial.
Cohen, who is married and has two children, has said he has taken responsibility for his wrongdoing. He has also said that much of his criminal conduct — including the lie to Congress and the Daniels payment — arose out of his blind loyalty to Trump.
On Friday, Cohen said he expected Trump and his allies to attack him. “It’s all part of the playbook.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Trump’s former ‘fixer’ poised to be a star witness in criminal case
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
New York — A former lawyer for Donald Trump, who once said he would do anything to protect the former US president, is now poised to serve as a top witness in the criminal trial of his longtime boss.
Michael Cohen, who became a top executive at Trump’s real estate company and then his personal lawyer, testified twice before the Manhattan grand jury that voted on Thursday to indict Trump after an investigation into a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 US presidential election.
Cohen has said Trump directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking about a sexual encounter she has said she had with Trump in 2006, meaning he is likely be a prominent witness if the case goes to trial.
Trump, who has launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, has denied having had such an encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and said he had not directed Cohen. Trump has called Cohen a “serial liar” and “convicted felon”.
After it was disclosed on Thursday that Trump was indicted, the former president said he was “completely innocent” and called the case “political persecution and election interference”. The specific charges have not yet been made public.
Cohen’s potential role as a star witness against Trump marks the culmination of his 15-year arc from being the businessman-turned-politician’s loyal “fixer” to an outspoken antagonist. “I will do anything to protect Mr Trump,” Cohen told Fox News in 2017.
Cohen’s stance had changed dramatically by 2019, when he testified before a US congressional committee and said: “I am ashamed because I know what Mr Trump is. He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat.”
‘Donald’s arch-nemesis’
On Friday, after Trump's indictment, Cohen said his goal in co-operating with authorities was to “speak truth to power”.
“I decided that I was not going to allow history to remember me as the villain to his story,” Cohen said . “If speaking truth to power makes me Donald’s arch-nemesis, so be it.”
Cohen was hired as the Trump Organisation’s executive vice-president and special counsel in 2007. Before that, the Long Island native and son of a Holocaust survivor worked as a malpractice lawyer and owned a fleet of yellow taxis.
Cohen said he was hired after he had orchestrated the removal of the board of directors of a condominium in which he owned an apartment, a board that was trying to remove Trump’s name from the building’s exterior. He later advised Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and, as his personal lawyer, remained close to Trump once he became president, though he did not have an official job at the White House.
In 2018, after the hush money payment to Daniels came to light, Cohen initially said he paid with his own money and that neither the Trump campaign nor the Trump Organisation reimbursed him.
He later pleaded guilty to a federal campaign finance law violation for paying Daniels, and then testified in Congress that Trump told him to make the payment. He said he was reimbursed in instalments, and displayed a copy of a $35,000 cheque from Trump’s personal bank account.
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for making unlawfully excessive campaign contributions and other crimes, including cheating on his personal taxes and lying under oath to Congress about when the Trump Organisation stopped working on a proposed building project in Russia. Cohen served more than a year before being released.
Relying on Cohen’s testimony presents risks for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, given the disbarred lawyer’s history of false statements and shifting accounts of the payment to Daniels. That could provide fertile ground for Trump’s defence lawyers during cross-examination at trial.
Cohen, who is married and has two children, has said he has taken responsibility for his wrongdoing. He has also said that much of his criminal conduct — including the lie to Congress and the Daniels payment — arose out of his blind loyalty to Trump.
On Friday, Cohen said he expected Trump and his allies to attack him. “It’s all part of the playbook.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
How things will unfold after Donald Trump’s indictment
Trump casts 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors
Trump hush-money probe to resume in New York
Biden’s hometown worries about him seeking re-election
Trump claims he will be arrest on Tuesday, calls for protests
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.