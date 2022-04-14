Features / Cover Story Behind the ANC’s Cuba connection Cuba accounts for virtually no trade with SA, yet this country has lavished billions on the Caribbean island state. Is the ANC’s loyalty to historical friends compromising its financial responsibility to its own citizens? B L Premium

There’s something about the tiny island of Cuba that causes even the sanest heads in the ANC to get positively dizzy with sentiment. A few weeks ago, former finance minister Tito Mboweni gushed: “Friendships that last forever — Cuba and the ANC, OR Tambo and Fidel Castro.”

So what is it about the Caribbean island of 11.3m people, 12,000km from SA, that causes our government leaders to lose their minds?..