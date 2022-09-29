Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
This production embraces the exaltation, brutality and disillusioning catharsis originally intended
The state-owned power utility is battling a barrage of unit breakdowns at its coal-fired fleet
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
Struggling Cell C says it has a number of new partnerships in the pipeline following a deal struck with Capitec earlier this week
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Deripaska accused of several crimes including violating sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s ‘Blonde’ translates as a grim, depressing and tragic anti-fairytale, writes Tymon Smith
Washington — US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest, adding he would travel to the state when appropriate.
“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The numbers are still unclear but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” Biden said during a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington.
Biden declared a major disaster and pledged that the federal government would do everything it could to get Florida residents what they need after the storm and warned energy companies not to engage in price gouging.
Big storms in Florida have killed dozens of people, in total, in modern history. However a 1928 hurricane killed thousands, mostly in Florida.
Biden noted that governor Ron DeSantis, a fierce political rival, had thanked him for the federal government's quick response to the storm.
The storm was set to regain hurricane strength over the Atlantic after tearing a 240km path of destruction across central Florida, leaving ruined homes, a tattered power grid and unprecedented floods that the state’s governor said would irrevocably change the region.
More than 2.6-million Florida homes and businesses are without power, and officials have warned some of the grid must be completely rebuilt. A storm of this magnitude is a severe test for Florida’s infrastructure due to its low-lying and densely populated coastal areas that are prone to flooding.
Petrol stations that were in Ian’s path are closed while others outside the cone of destruction may face disruption as suppliers wait for the power to return and roads to clear. Close to 11% of Florida’s petrol stations were without fuel Thursday, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Meanwhile, it continued to lash Florida with rain, leaving a high risk of flash flooding. DeSantis warned it could take years for the state to fully recover. With Bloomberg
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest
More than 2.6-million Florida homes and businesses are without power
Washington — US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest, adding he would travel to the state when appropriate.
“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The numbers are still unclear but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” Biden said during a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington.
Biden declared a major disaster and pledged that the federal government would do everything it could to get Florida residents what they need after the storm and warned energy companies not to engage in price gouging.
Big storms in Florida have killed dozens of people, in total, in modern history. However a 1928 hurricane killed thousands, mostly in Florida.
Biden noted that governor Ron DeSantis, a fierce political rival, had thanked him for the federal government's quick response to the storm.
The storm was set to regain hurricane strength over the Atlantic after tearing a 240km path of destruction across central Florida, leaving ruined homes, a tattered power grid and unprecedented floods that the state’s governor said would irrevocably change the region.
More than 2.6-million Florida homes and businesses are without power, and officials have warned some of the grid must be completely rebuilt. A storm of this magnitude is a severe test for Florida’s infrastructure due to its low-lying and densely populated coastal areas that are prone to flooding.
Petrol stations that were in Ian’s path are closed while others outside the cone of destruction may face disruption as suppliers wait for the power to return and roads to clear. Close to 11% of Florida’s petrol stations were without fuel Thursday, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Meanwhile, it continued to lash Florida with rain, leaving a high risk of flash flooding. DeSantis warned it could take years for the state to fully recover. With Bloomberg
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hurricane Ian gains strength off Florida
Waning Hurricane Ian crosses Florida after battering Gulf Coast
Florida Gulf Coast readies for deadly Category 4 storm
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.