×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest

More than 2.6-million Florida homes and businesses are without power

29 September 2022 - 22:37 Jarrett Renshaw
A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, the US, September 29, 2022. Picture: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS
A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, the US, September 29, 2022. Picture: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

Washington  — US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest, adding he would travel to the state when appropriate.

“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The numbers are still unclear but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” Biden said during a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington.

Biden declared a major disaster and pledged that the federal government would do everything it could to get Florida residents what they need after the storm and warned energy companies not to engage in price gouging.

Big storms in Florida have killed dozens of people, in total, in modern history. However a 1928 hurricane killed thousands, mostly in Florida.

Biden noted that governor Ron DeSantis, a fierce political rival, had thanked him for the federal government's quick response to the storm.

The storm was  set to regain hurricane strength over the Atlantic after tearing a 240km path of destruction across central Florida, leaving ruined homes, a tattered power grid and unprecedented floods that the state’s governor said would irrevocably change the region.

More than 2.6-million Florida homes and businesses are without power, and officials have warned some of the grid must be completely rebuilt. A storm of this magnitude is a severe test for Florida’s infrastructure due to its low-lying and densely populated coastal areas that are prone to flooding.

Petrol  stations that were in Ian’s path are closed while others outside the cone of destruction may face disruption as suppliers wait for the power to return and roads to clear. Close to 11% of Florida’s petrol  stations were without fuel Thursday, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. 

Meanwhile, it continued to lash Florida with rain, leaving a high risk of flash flooding. DeSantis warned it could take years for the state to fully recover. With Bloomberg

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
US charges Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska with ...
World / Americas
2.
UN’s Guterres slams Putin’s plan to annex seized ...
World / Europe
3.
Botswana resumes beef exports after ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe opposition leader forms political party
World / Africa
5.
Invictus Energy begins drilling its first of two ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Hurricane Ian gains strength off Florida

News

Waning Hurricane Ian crosses Florida after battering Gulf Coast

World / Americas

Florida Gulf Coast readies for deadly Category 4 storm

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.