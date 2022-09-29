×

National

Another R33bn needed to complete Medupi and Kusile, says Ramaphosa

The construction of the two power stations was hugely over budget, but the president is confident the remainder of the work will be within budget

29 September 2022 - 21:16 Linda Ensor and Denene Erasmus

It will cost another R33bn to fully complete the Medupi and Kusile power stations, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in parliament on Thursday.

According to the information provided to him by Eskom, another R19bn and R14bn would have to be spent to complete Medupi and Kusile power stations, respectively...

