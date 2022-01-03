World / Americas

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro may need surgery for abdominal pain

Bolsonaro has been hospitalised several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018

03 January 2022 - 13:27 Gabriel Araujo
Brazilan President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on October 20 2021. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO
Sao Paulo — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro’s doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas.

The Brazilian TV network Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking down the stairs of the presidential plane after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1.30am. He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, Globo said.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalised several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. In July 2021, he was taken to Vila Nova Star due to an intestinal blockage after suffering from chronic hiccups.

Macedo said an operation for Bolsonaro had not been ruled out. UOL said Macedo was flying back to Sao Paulo on Monday.

Brazilian media said Bolsonaro had been vacationing in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Reuters

