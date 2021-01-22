World / Americas

US Senate approves Joe Biden nominee to lead the Pentagon

Retired army general Lloyd Austin will serve as secretary of defence — the first black American ito do so

22 January 2021 - 18:49 Patricia Zengerle
Retired US Army general Lloyd Austin has been confirmed as US secretary of defence. Picture: VIA REUTERS/GREG NASH
Retired US Army general Lloyd Austin has been confirmed as US secretary of defence. Picture: VIA REUTERS/GREG NASH

Washington — The US Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee, retired army general Lloyd Austin, to serve as secretary of defence — the first black American in the role.

The vote was an overwhelming 90-2 in the 100-member chamber, far more than the simple majority needed.

Lawmakers from both parties said they were pleased that Austin would be installed to lead the Pentagon just two days after Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday.

Senator Jack Reed, the incoming Democratic chair of the Senate armed services committee, noted the wide range of challenges facing the country — including the coronavirus pandemic and competition with China and Russia.

“Gen Austin is an exceptionally qualified leader with a long and distinguished career in the US military,” Reed said before the vote.

“We’re in the most threatened time,” said Senator James Inhofe, the outgoing Republican chair of the armed services panel, as he also urged support for the nominee.

Members of Congress overwhelmingly approved a waiver that allowed Austin to lead the Pentagon even though he had not cleared the required seven-year waiting period since leaving the uniformed services — a law intended to enforce civilian control of the armed forces.

Reuters

House to deliver Trump impeachment charge on Monday

Senate majority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, says the trial will be a full but fair one
World
2 hours ago

Joe Biden signs executive orders to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

The 10 orders will establish a Covid-19 testing board, address supply shortfalls and establish protocols for international travellers
World
22 hours ago

Trump stumbles out of the White House leaving a divided US

The Washington Trump leaves behind now looks more like a military base than the seat of the world’s longest-standing democracy
World
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
This is who cracked Donald Trump’s list of pardons
World / Americas
3.
UK lockdowns likely to be extended, possibly into ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe sharply curtails public service ...
World / Africa
5.
Trump stumbles out of the White House leaving a ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

US intelligence head nominee vows to release Jamal Khashoggi report

World / Middle East

WATCH: What the Biden administration will mean for SA

World / Americas

US rejoining the Paris climate pact is the very least green groups expect of ...

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.