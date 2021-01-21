World / Americas

WATCH: What the Biden administration will mean for SA

John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department talks to Business Day TV about the changing of the guard in the US

21 January 2021 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
The new US president, Joe Biden, was sworn in on Wednesday, making him the country’s 46th president.

Business Day TV spoke to John Stremlau from Wits University's International Relations Department for his take on the new administration.

US rejoining the Paris climate pact is the very least green groups expect of Biden

For decades the US has not done its fair share to rein in emissions, says the Union of Concerned Scientists
World
21 hours ago

STEVEN KUO: SA could be a Joe Biden favourite if it plays its cards right

This country's history with the new US president is a big plus
Opinion
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: SA will need to show Joe Biden it is serious about democracy

Cyril Ramaphosa should set a new tone in relations with the US, and siding with unsavoury governments is not the way to do it
Opinion
1 day ago

US intelligence head nominee vows to release Jamal Khashoggi report

The report, if critical of the crown prince, however, could further strain relations with the US over the murder of the journalist and Saudi Arabia ...
World
16 hours ago

How Capitol Hill protests stack up against those in SA

The actions of the police and the national scale are just two differentiators
Opinion
3 days ago
