News Leader
WATCH: What the Biden administration will mean for SA
John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department talks to Business Day TV about the changing of the guard in the US
21 January 2021 - 08:13
The new US president, Joe Biden, was sworn in on Wednesday, making him the country’s 46th president.
Business Day TV spoke to John Stremlau from Wits University's International Relations Department for his take on the new administration.
John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department talks to Business Day TV about the changing of the guard in the US
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.