Fed commits to keep buying bonds until ‘substantial’ employment rebound

Washington — The Federal Reserve strengthened its commitment to support the US economy, promising to maintain its huge asset purchase programme until it sees “substantial further progress” in employment and inflation.

At their final meeting of a tumultuous year, policymakers led by chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday voted to maintain monthly bond purchases of at least $120bn and scrapped their previous pledge to keep buying “over coming months”.

They didn’t announce changes to the composition of purchases in their statement, declining to shift them towards longer-term maturities as some economists had recommended.

The Fed meeting came as legislators on Capitol Hill tried to wrap up an agreement on new stimulus after months of deadlock, with both fiscal and monetary policy poised to help continue cushioning an increasingly shaky economy during the wait for widespread vaccine distribution.

Ten year Treasury yields rose after the statement was released to trade at about 0.94% — up from about 0.91% just before. Stocks were mixed.

The federal open market committee (FOMC) on Wednesday said “economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year”.

The committee unanimously kept the federal funds target rate in a range of zero to 0.25%, where it’s been since March, and a majority of Fed officials continued to forecast that their benchmark lending rate would be held near zero at least through 2023.

The FOMC “expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labour market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee’s assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time”, policymakers said, repeating language from their November statement.

The central bank’s meeting builds on their earlier response to the coronavirus pandemic, in which officials cut interest rates to near zero while unleashing huge bond purchases and a multitude of emergency lending programmes.

US central bankers are still far away from their goals, and Powell has repeatedly called on Congress to pass another round of fiscal stimulus to help the economy through the winter as the pandemic continues to rage. The unemployment rate stood at 6.7% in November, while inflation remains below 2%.

Even so, financial markets have been buoyed by investors counting on steady growth next year as more people are vaccinated, as well as pent-up consumer demand, low interest rates and maybe another round of fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500 index set a record high earlier in December, while yield spreads on corporate bonds are trading about pre-pandemic lows.

Despite the ebullience in markets, non-farm payroll growth slowed to 245,000 in November — less than half the gain in October — and employment is still down roughly 10-million compared with before the virus struck. US retail sales dropped by more than forecast in November and the prior month was revised to a decline, the first drops since March and April, data showed earlier Wednesday.

The Fed’s quarterly projections showed some improvement compared with September. Here are some highlights:

GDP: Down 2.4% in 2020 (prior estimate was 3.7% contraction); 4.2% growth in 2021

Fourth-quarter unemployment rate: 5.0% in 2021 (prior estimate 5.5%), 4.2% in 2022

PCE inflation: 1.8% in 2021 (prior estimate 1.7%), 1.9% in 2022

Longer-run federal funds rate: 2.5%, unchanged from prior projection of 2.5%.

Earlier, commerce department figures showed US retail sales dropped by more than forecast in November and the prior month was revised to a decline, indicating the economic rebound is hitting bumps.

Total retail sales decreased 1.1% from the prior month, after a 0.1% October decline, the first drops since March and April, commerce department figures showed Wednesday. That was worse than all but one economist had forecast in a Bloomberg survey calling for a 0.3% decline, and October’s figure was originally reported as a 0.3% increase.

The figures signal that the third US surge in Covid-19 cases, along with the arrival of colder weather, is taking an increasing toll on the economy as state governments reimpose lockdowns, with more people losing their jobs and businesses shutting temporarily or permanently. Consumers are becoming more conservative with their finances during the wait for widespread vaccine distribution and a fresh stimulus package.

Bloomberg