Joe Biden to announce coronavirus task force on Monday

President-elect will name new expert panel to tackle the rapid spread Covid-19 in the US

08 November 2020 - 21:33 Tyler Pager
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives with his family for a church service in Wilmington, Delaware, the US, November 8 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden said he would appoint a 12-member coronavirus task force on Monday, his first step towards fulfilling one of his biggest campaign promises — to mount an effective response to the pandemic that has infected millions and damaged the US economy.

“I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment, to turn about this pandemic,” Biden said on Saturday, as he delivered his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware. The panel will convert his coronavirus-fighting plan into an “action blueprint” that “will be built on a bedrock of science”, he added.

The task force will be led by former surgeon-general Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler, Biden deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Sunday. Both Murthy and Kessler have been advising Biden on the issue for months.

A person familiar with Biden’s plans said it would also be led by Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor of public health at Yale University, and include Ezekiel Emanuel, a former Obama administration health adviser.

The co-chairs of the task force are scheduled to brief Biden on Monday after the members are announced.

Biden has promised a much more muscular response to the pandemic than he says President Donald Trump has made. The virus has infected 9.8-million people in the US and killed more than 237,000 people as daily case counts continue to rise.

The US reported its third straight day of 100,000 new coronavirus cases, media reports said.

Kessler and Murthy were deeply involved in guiding the Biden campaign’s plans for responding to the virus, briefing Biden regularly, helping develop policy and helping top officials organise safe campaign events.

Biden’s plan calls for increased testing capacity, funding for businesses and schools to reopen safely and eventually a vaccine distributed equitably and for free.

Bloomberg 

Joe Biden: a president-elect with big ambitions but more prosaic skills

The quiet man may well have the ability to win over rivals on both sides of the partisan divide
5 hours ago

US president-elect Biden tells Trump supporters it is ‘time to heal’

Trump has filed a raft of lawsuits to challenge the results but legal experts say his efforts are unlikely to succeed
15 hours ago

Joe Biden victorious in bid for US presidency

Biden’s victory came after the Associated Press, CNN and NBC showed him winning Pennsylvania and gaining more than the 270 Electoral College votes ...
1 day ago

WATCH: How the US presidential election will affect SA

Business Day TV talks to a panel about what a Trump or Biden victory would mean for SA
3 days ago

