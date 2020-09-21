World / Americas

US CDC says its guidance on virus airborne transmission ‘an error’

CDC abruptly removes guidance from its website as US Covid-19 deaths near 200,000

21 September 2020 - 20:51 Emma Court and John Tozzi
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, the US, September 30 2014. Picture: REUTERS/TAMI CHAPPELL
Washington — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday removed from its website what it said was draft guidance posted late last week stating that the coronavirus could spread through the air in small particles.

On Friday, the CDC had said in an update to its website that in addition to spreading between people in close contact, the novel coronavirus could spread through airborne particles that can linger in the air and travel more than six feet, in settings such as restaurants, fitness classes and church gatherings.

The posting appeared to confirm emerging research that suggests tiny particles can transport the virus some distance, especially in indoor or poorly ventilated environments.

By Monday, however, the new guidance had been taken down. At the top of the webpage, the agency said that a draft version had been published “in error” and that it was in the process of updating its recommendations about airborne transmission.

The current recommendations say that the virus spreads between individuals who are within about six feet of each other, including by way of droplets spread through coughing, sneezing and talking.

The CDC didn’t immediately respond to a request for say.

The CDC on Monday also reported 6,786,352 cases of Covid-19, an increase of 37,417 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths in the US had risen by 270 to 199,024.

The reversal was the latest in a series of episodes to raise questions about the independence of US health agencies at a time when doctors, disease experts and voters have become more concerned about political interference muddling public-health messaging.

The CDC reversed a recent change to guidance for testing asymptomatic people on Friday. The agency had previously said people who have had close contact with an infected person but don’t have symptoms may not need a coronavirus test. The new guidance now says those so-called close contacts do need screening.

The Trump administration has increased the vetting it applies to the CDC’s public messages. Proposed guidance and other publications on the agency’s website are subject to layers of review, including from the White House office of management and budget, which may circulate the documents to agencies across the government, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the situation.

A White House spokesperson described the vetting as necessary to protect public health, and other administration officials said it was standard procedure. But people who described the situation said guidance documents on the CDC’s website were not subjected to such reviews before the pandemic. The lengthy process sometimes delayed important guidance for weeks, frustrating officials at the agency.

Such documents are a primary way CDC now communicates with the American people. The agency’s routine briefings for media, a staple of prior health emergencies, have been largely suspended since March. The CDC said coronavirus information has been viewed on its websites more than 1.7-billion times.

Bloomberg

SA joins measles vaccine trial in Covid-19 fight

Scientists investigate whether proven vaccines against measles, polio and tuberculosis might provide a stopgap measure
National
16 hours ago

Covid-19 raises poverty in Africa by at least 6%, says Zweli Mkhize

SA’s health minister says the health crisis has become an economic disaster for millions on the continent
National
1 hour ago

Boris Johnson to convene crisis talks on tackling resurgent coronavirus

Chief medical officers warned the UK is on course for 50,000 new cases a day by mid-October and recommend the UK should return to level 4 lockdown
World
1 hour ago

Spain’s problem is too much money

The country will receive €140bn in EU grants and loans to fund its recovery
World
5 hours ago

