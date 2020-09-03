World / Africa

Every country should join WHO’s vaccine initiative, Africa-CDC urges

The US will not join the effort, called Covax, due to objections by Donald Trump’s administration to WHO involvement

03 September 2020 - 15:42 George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER

Nairobi — All nations should join hands in a global effort to procure and distribute potential vaccines against the coronavirus across the globe, the head of Africa's diseases control body said on Thursday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said 76 rich nations were now committed to joining a global Covid-19 vaccine allocation, plan co-led by the WHO, that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots.

The US, however, said it would not join the effort, called Covax, due to objections by President Donald Trump’s administration to WHO involvement.

“We are in this together. No country will be safe if any other country in the world still has cases of Covid-19,” John Nkengasong, the head of the Addis Ababa-based Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC), told an online news conference.

Covax aims to procure and deliver two-billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021. It currently has nine Covid-19 vaccine candidates in its portfolio employing a range of different technologies and scientific approaches.

A handful are already in late-stage clinical trials and could have data available by the end of 2020.

It is co-led by Gavi, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), and is designed to discourage national governments from hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and to focus on first vaccinating the most high-risk people in every country.

Through the AU, Africa has developed a plan to access Covid-19 vaccines when they become available, Nkengasong said, adding that the continent will also hold talks with Covax, supplementing other talks with individual nations such as China.

The continent has fared better than expected, health experts and government officials on the continent say, during the first wave of the pandemic, which began in March.

The number of new cases fell 11% in the past four weeks, Nkengasong said, adding that recoveries stood at 80% of the 1.26-million infections reported on the continent so far.

“We are seeing an epidemiological curve that is either stabilising or decreasing, representing a sign of hope,” he said, adding that the picture may not be entirely clear due to an inadequate number of tests.

He, however, cautioned that it was too early for the continent to declare victory against the pandemic.

“We are very careful not to go to a state of complacency,” he said.

Reuters

CanSino falls behind in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine

CanSino was supposed to have sent its vaccine candidate, developed with Canadian tech, to Canada already so final-stage tests could begin there
World
1 day ago

EU changes course on buying vaccines through the WHO’s Covax scheme

The move comes as the WHO softens the terms for rich countries to join its scheme, which aims to secure 2-billion doses for the 20% of the world’s ...
World
1 day ago

Good news from Iceland about getting the coronavirus twice

Some doctors believe most relapses will be milder than the first infection and this weakening  depends on our body learning to fight the virus
Opinion
3 hours ago

Covid-19 antibodies found in 37% of pregnant women and HIV-positive people in Cape

The data is likely to spark discussion about whether some regions have enough people with immunity for the virus to no longer easily spread
National
3 hours ago

Potential issues with Ad5 Covid-19 vaccines from Russia and China

Some scientists also worry an Ad5-based vaccine could increase chances of contracting HIV
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
3.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
4.
US blacklists ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda over ...
World / Americas
5.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.