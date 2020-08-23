World / Americas

US FDA authorises blood plasma to treat Covid-19

The Trump administration is also reportedly planning to fast-track vaccine developed in Britain

23 August 2020 - 23:42 Nandita Bose
A technician takes blood from a patient who survived Covid-19, in Seattle, Washington, the US, April 17 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON
Washington — The Trump administration authorised emergency approval of a new coronavirus therapeutic treatment and is reportedly considering fast-tracking a vaccine developed in Britain, the day before the start of the Republican National Convention.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday said it had authorised the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from Covid-19 as a treatment for the disease. The treatment had been given to more than 70,000 patients, the Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the decision.

A day before the FDA's announcement, Trump tagged the agency's commissioner, Stephen Hahn, in a tweet, saying: “The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people to test the vaccines and therapeutics.

“Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

The White House declined to comment on a report in the Financial Times that the administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for use in the US ahead of the November 3 elections.

Trump is looking to boost his lagging poll numbers during the Republican convention this week, and progress in treatments or an effective vaccine to gain control of the virus would aid his re-election chances.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,006 to 175,651. It reported 5,643,812 cases, an increase of 45,265 cases from its previous count.

AstraZeneca denied having discussed an emergency use authorisation for its potential vaccine with the US government.

“AstraZeneca has not discussed emergency use authorisation with the US government and it would be premature to speculate on that possibility,” a spokesperson for AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The company said that the late-stage phase 2 and phase 3 trials for its vaccine candidate are still ongoing in Britain and other markets globally and that it did not expect efficacy results until later in 2020.

There are no approved vaccines for Covid-19, but AstraZeneca's shot, called AZD1222, is widely seen as one of the leading candidates.

Reuters

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: Consider Donald Trump unemployable

One US presidential candidate believes in facts. One does not.
2 days ago

Joe Biden has not been tested for Covid-19 as campaigning intensifies

Democratic presidential nominee says he would listen to scientists and lock down the US if necessary to bring Covid-19 under control
2 hours ago

Has the pandemic changed US political conventions forever?

Rousing and raucous US political conventions date back to the 1830s, but 2020 has moved them indoors and behind a computer screen
1 week ago

Covid-19 pandemic slows fight for women’s rights

Herd immunity through infection vs vaccination

Russia to start phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trials on 40,000 people

US jobless claims rise unexpectedly to above 1-million mark

Angela Merkel warns Europe against reimposing lockdowns ‘at any cost’

Australia agrees to buy Covid-19 vaccine to be given free to citizens

Democrats formally confirm Joe Biden as presidential nominee

