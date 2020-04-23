Mike Pompeo says US may never restore World Health Organisation funds

Washington — US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Thursday a fundamental reform of the World Health Organisation was needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the US, the WHO's biggest donor, may never restore funding to the UN body.

As Pompeo launched fresh attacks on the UN body on Wednesday, Democrats in the US House of Representatives accused the Trump administration of trying to "scapegoat" the WHO to distract from its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, they called for the immediate restoration of US funding, which Trump suspended last week accusing the WHO of being "China-centric" and of promoting China's "disinformation" about the outbreak.

Pompeo told Fox News there needed to be "a structural fix of the WHO" to correct its "shortcomings".