World / Americas

Mike Pompeo says US may never restore World Health Organisation funds

The WHO has denied the Trump administration's charges and China insists it has been transparent and open in Covid-19 pandemic

23 April 2020 - 19:43 David Brunnstrom and Humeyra Pamuk
The World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: ISTOCK
The World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: ISTOCK

Washington —  US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Thursday a fundamental reform of the World Health Organisation  was needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the US, the WHO's biggest donor, may never restore funding to the UN body.

As Pompeo launched fresh attacks on the UN body on Wednesday, Democrats in the US House of Representatives accused the Trump administration of trying to "scapegoat" the WHO to distract from its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, they called for the immediate restoration of US funding, which Trump suspended last week accusing the WHO of being "China-centric" and of promoting China's "disinformation" about the outbreak.

Pompeo told Fox News there needed to be "a structural fix of the WHO" to correct its "shortcomings".

Asked if he was not ruling out a change in leadership of the WHO, Pompeo replied: "Even more than that, it may be the case that the US can never return to underwriting, having US taxpayer dollars go to the WHO."

The WHO has denied the Trump administration's charges and China insists it has been transparent and open.

The US has been the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing more than $400m in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget. Senior US officials last week said Washington could redirect these funds to other aid groups.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pompeo said the US "strongly believed" Beijing had failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner, in breach of WHO rules, and that director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not use his ability "to go public" when a member state failed to follow those rules.

Pompeo said the WHO had an obligation to ensure safety standards were observed in virology labs in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and its director-general had "enormous authority with respect to nations that do not comply."

The acting head of the US Agency for International Development (USAid) said on Wednesday the US would assess if the WHO was being run properly and look for alternative partners outside the body.

The possibility of the US ceasing its funding definitively to the global body is contingent upon Trump succeeding in his bid for re-election in the November presidential vote, against the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The US Congress controls federal spending, and could pass legislation to guarantee funding for the WHO. However, to become law it would need to garner enough support, including from Trump's Republicans, not just to pass but to override a likely veto.

According to a Reuters tally, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide, including nearly 48,000 in the US, making it the worst-hit country by official statistics.

Reuters

Pompeo renews criticism of China over coronavirus outbreak

US secretary of state urges China to allow international inspections of its sensitive laboratories
World
20 hours ago

US and Australia ready to investigate China for origins of Covid-19

The leaders of both countries also want an international probe of the WHO, but Europe says now is not the time to apportion blame
World
2 hours ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Donald Trump’s decision to cut WHO funding puts global health at risk

Cuts by the US will affect the World Health Organisation’s ability to combat the coronavirus, HIV/Aids, Ebola and cancer
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
US watches for news of Kim Jong Un’s condition
World / Asia
2.
Pompeo renews criticism of China over coronavirus ...
World / Americas
3.
FDA confirms smoking increases risk of catching ...
World
4.
Mixed views on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s ...
World / Asia
5.
Coronavirus crisis will be with us for a long ...
World

Related Articles

Coronavirus crisis will be with us for a long time, warns WHO

World

THE LEX COLUMN: US cuts highlight WHO funding weaknesses

Opinion / Columnists

Twitter’s Covid-19 war: Trump vs WHO’s Tedros

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.