World

Twitter’s Covid-19 war: Trump vs WHO’s Tedros

Donald Trump and the head of the World Health Organisation are tweeting furiously about who’s doing a better job

17 April 2020 - 18:05 Corinne Gretler
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Zurich — Donald Trump’s Twitter account faces a new gun in town: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO). In recent days, Tedros has been sending out about twice as many tweets as Trump as the two leaders duel it out to control the narrative over the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, it’s David versus Goliath: Trump has 77-million followers, making his account among the 10 most popular on Twitter. Tedros has 1-million, which may be good for a leader of a UN institution, though it leaves him in the ranks of the Backstreet Boys or Pamela Anderson.

As controversy surrounds how both leaders are managing the crisis, Twitter has become a battleground for them to justify their positions and rally support. The US president began his attack on the WHO in a 49-word tweet on April 7.

After Trump ordered a halt to US payments to the WHO this week, Tedros retweeted messages of support from Melinda Gates, former president Jimmy Carter and European Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen. He is also highlighting countries and thanking them as they pledge more support.

Communicating directly to followers on Twitter provides a way to try to control the narrative. Trump has repeatedly said the WHO gave faulty recommendations. Tedros has been defending the agency’s actions and lately has been making a series of one-word posts including “humility”, “unity” and “love.” The first time he did this, the enigmatic message sparked more than 5,000 comments and almost 7,000 likes.

The head of the WHO has been restrained in his comments about the US, its largest donor, which contributes about a sixth of the organisation’s funding. Last week, Tedros stood by a tweet in March in which he said Trump was doing a great job in rallying government officials.

Twitter also reveals a bit of zeitgeist surrounding both leaders. At the moment, typing Tedros into the [Twitter] search bar brings up #TedrosResign, while Trump’s name yields #TrumpLiesAmericansDie.

The director-general of the WHO has revealed a knack at rubbing elbows with the glitterati. In early March, he started the #SafeHandsChallenge, filming himself washing his hands the way the agency recommends. After he dared celebrities to copy him, a flood of stars responded, including Selena Gomez, Gloria Gaynor singing I Will Survive, and Arnold Schwarzenegger demonstrating proper hand hygiene to his Yorkshire terrier, Cherry.

• With Bryce Baschuk

Bloomberg

World leaders denounce Trump’s withdrawal of WHO funding

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres among those condemning the US’s action, saying this is not the time to reduce resources to the health body
World
2 days ago

US cancellation of WHO funding a setback for programme to combat polio

UN health organisation's Africa head expresses the hope 'that this decision will be rethought'
World
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
Chinese data shows many never show coronavirus ...
World / Asia
2.
US cancellation of WHO funding a setback for ...
World / Africa
3.
WATCH: Why Donald Trump pulled the plug on WHO ...
World / Americas
4.
UK extends coronavirus lockdown as Boris Johnson ...
World / Europe
5.
Cuomo offers Trump a history lesson after ‘total ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

SA squarely behind World Health Organisation in standoff with Trump

National

WATCH: Why Donald Trump pulled the plug on WHO Funding

World / Americas

Donald Trump stops US funding of WHO, saying it failed in its duty

World

Blustering deeper into corona quicksand

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.