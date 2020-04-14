Cuomo offers Trump a history lesson after ‘total authority’ claim

New York — US President Donald Trump was wrong on constitutional grounds in claiming he had “total authority” on plans to lift the lockdown in the states, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo said on Tuesday at his daily Covid-19 briefing however, “I will not engage in it.” The leaders had traded barbs earlier over Trump’s statement on Monday claiming “the ultimate authority” to lift restrictions in the US.

Cuomo’s comments seemed intended to stop the escalation of words between the Democratic governor and Republican president, who had displayed an unusual bonhomie for most of the coronavirus crisis, talking frequently as New York became the epicentre of the US outbreak. Their conflict intensified on Monday after Cuomo announced a partnership with six other states to plan for a gradual resumption of the regional economy.

Cuomo’s comments came as New York reported 778 new virus fatalities in 24 hours, pushing the total near 11,000. Total confirmed infections now exceed 200,000, taxing the capabilities of the city’s health system.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that, “Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!”

During Monday’s White House news conference, Trump declared that “when somebody’s the president of the US, the authority is total” and said the White House would provide a legal justification for that assertion.

Federalism revisited

At Tuesday’s news conference, Cuomo offered a history lesson. “This was the first battle: Do we want a king or do we want a president?” Cuomo said.

He went on to quote founder Alexander Hamilton, who wrote: “The state governments possess inherent advantages, which will ever give them an influence and ascendancy over the national government, and will forever preclude the possibility of federal encroachments.”

He told CNN in a separate interview on Tuesday: “We would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government and that would go into the courts, and that would be the worst possible thing he could do at this moment,” said Cuomo.

Trump has said his administration will issue guidance within days for governors who want to begin relaxing social-distancing practices, and said he hopes to reopen the country “ahead of schedule.”

He did not say that he would order governors to remove limits against their wishes, but when asked what would happen if they refused to comply, Trump said that “if some states refuse to open, I would like to see that person run for election”.