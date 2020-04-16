World / Americas

WATCH: Why Donald Trump pulled the plug on WHO Funding

Wits University’s John Stremlau talks to Business Day TV about the US president’s decision to pull funding from the World Health Organisation

16 April 2020 - 11:55 Business Day TV
Donald Trump. Picture: 123RF

The World Health Organisation has lost about 15% of its funding for the next 60 days. US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw his aid to the body he has accuses of mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

De-funding will affect the fight against the coronavirus and could worsen the pandemic. Business Day TV spoke to John Stremlau from Wits University for his views on Trump's latest move.

