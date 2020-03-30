Some US megachurches defy social distancing, while others live-stream

Congregants of megachurches in Louisiana, Ohio and Florida attended services in defiance of social distancing orders on Sunday morning, even as politicians and doctors took to weekly news shows to warn of the coronavirus’s spread in the US.

In Louisiana, which has experienced a spike in cases and has a shelter-in-place order, the Life Tabernacle Church in the town of Central held services at 10am. More than 550 parishioners attended, about half as many as the week before, pastor Tony Spell told a local news reporter.

His state’s governor raised alarms on Sunday that hospitals in nearby New Orleans could run out of capacity for breathing machines within a week as the state’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to the fourth-highest in the country.

“We’re on a trajectory right now where we’ll not be able to deliver the care that people need when they need it,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on CBS’s Face the Nation. Edwards, who has limited public gatherings to 50 or fewer, last week urged “all faith leaders to heed this directive”.

On CNN’s State of the Union, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci warned that the US could experience 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the virus, a stark counterpoint to discussions about whether to restart parts of the US economy that have been on shutdown.

Pastor Spell told local news outlet NBC15 earlier in March that he didn’t believe his congregation was in danger of infection.