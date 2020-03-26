A good week for Dr Anthony Fauci
As the head of the US National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, he’s been the voice of sanity
A good week
If you’re looking for calm in the storm, Dr Anthony Fauci would be the lighthouse. As the head of the US National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, he’s been the voice of sanity who, for his sins, has had to stand next to the intemperate and reckless President Donald Trump, and watch the carnage as Trump piles up lie after misleading claim. Fauci, 79, has quietly corrected those "facts" and spelt out the reality without drama. No wonder panic grew when Fauci skipped one of those briefings.
A bad week
As Tanzania’s neighbours increase restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, President John Magufuli has taken recklessness to a new level. On Sunday, he said he would not shut down places of worship, and instead encouraged people to attend church, claiming it is the only place of true healing. "Coronavirus cannot survive in the body of Christ," he said. "It will burn." Quick off the mark, opposition politician Zitto Kabwe responded: "Let’s not argue with science." Can’t argue with that.