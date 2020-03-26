A good week for Dr Anthony Fauci

A good week

If you’re looking for calm in the storm, Dr Anthony Fauci would be the lighthouse. As the head of the US National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, he’s been the voice of sanity who, for his sins, has had to stand next to the intemperate and reckless President Donald Trump, and watch the carnage as Trump piles up lie after misleading claim. Fauci, 79, has quietly corrected those "facts" and spelt out the reality without drama. No wonder panic grew when Fauci skipped one of those briefings.