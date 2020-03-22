Analysts expect US to avoid a depression — if infections peak soon

The US is entering a recession. The ultimate fear is that it could turn into a protracted malaise that has some flavour of a depression.

That’s far from the base case, with many analysts and investors taking heart from signs of revival in the original epicentre of the coronavirus, China, and predicting a second-half upturn in the US after the contagion subsides.

But as business activity halts and layoffs surge, some prominent economy watchers — including former White House chief economists Glenn Hubbard and Kevin Hassett and former Federal Reserve vice-chair Alan Blinder — have drawn comparisons to the Great Depression, though they’ve stopped well short of forecasting another one.

Former IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld said the world hasn’t seen a synchronised interruption in economic output in decades. The best example the University of California, Berkeley, professor can think of: “Well, maybe the Great Depression.”

The US undoubtedly will suffer a huge economic contraction as businesses close and Americans stay home. By some estimates, the economy is headed towards its worst quarter in records since 1947. JPMorgan Chase expects GDP to shrink at an annualised rate of 14% in April-June, while Bank of America and Oxford Economics both see a 12% drop. Goldman Sachs Group sees a 24% plunge.