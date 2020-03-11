US about-face on farm subsidies reflects vagaries of China trade deal

Chicago — As US President Donald Trump touted the signing of a US-China trade deal in January, he told cash-strapped farmers they would soon need bigger tractors and “a little more land” to meet additional Chinese demand for US agricultural goods.

His administration assured farmers that they would no longer need the billions in aid the government had provided to offset their losses from the trade war Trump launched with China in 2017.

Now, with Chinese buying of most farm goods still lagging behind 2017 levels, the administration says it may extend the farm subsidy programme for a third year — money farmers say they still desperately need. Such an extension would expand what has already been an enormous industry bailout.

The about-face reflects vagaries in the so-called phase one trade deal: China did not commit to a timeline for ramping up imports of US farm goods to make the 2020 goal of $36.5bn, up from $24bn in 2017.

It also underscores economic uncertainty as China slowly reopens ports, roads and factories amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed thousands of people and spread globally.

Demand for US soya beans and sorghum have been curbed by another deadly disease, swine fever, which has killed millions of pigs and shrunk China’s huge herd by about half since August of 2018, according to expert estimates. The crops are staple ingredients in animal feed.

Though the US Midwest planting season is still about a month away, the slow ramp-up of Chinese purchases means farmers need guarantees of government aid now to invest in seeds and fertiliser and secure bank loans.

“The rubber is not hitting the road like we have been told it would,” said Doug Schroeder, chair of the Illinois Soybean Association, who grows soya beans and seed corn on his 1,620ha farm near Mahomet, Illinois.

Industry bailout

The administration devoted $16bn to trade aid, much of that in direct payments to farmers, up from $12bn in 2018. Trump, who is up for re-election in November, said in a February 21 tweet that farmers would have more aid in 2020 if they need it.

The trade subsidies represents one of the biggest yet farm sector bailouts not related to a natural disaster. The trade aid that farmers have received is nearly triple what the treasury department estimated it ultimately cost taxpayers to bail out the car industry during the financial crisis of 2008.

For many farmers, the aid represents a lifeline and an awkward reality of government dependence.

“It’s uncomfortable and embarrassing to talk about it, because the grocery store doesn’t get this kind of help; the dry cleaner doesn’t get this kind of help,” said Charlie Zanker, a maize and soya bean farmer in Hamburg, Iowa. “But without it, too many of us would be out of business.”

With the trade aid a dding to existing government disaster programmes and taxpayer-subsidised crop insurance, government subsidies accounted for about a fourth of US net farm income in 2019, according to data from the US agriculture department. And net cash income is expected to fall sharply this year without those subsidies.

Dozens of farmers interviewed by Reuters said without more assistance they may not be able to plant this spring. China was the top buyer of US soya beans in 2017 and a top importer of sorghum, dairy and other products.

Agriculture department data showed that US exporters shipped $1.36bn worth of agricultural goods to China during January, well below the $2.39bn shipped out in January 2017.

Purchases of sorghum have picked up slightly in recent weeks but are still down from 2017. But purchases of soya beans, typically the top US agricultural export to China, have totalled just 1.13-million tonnes, according to the data. That compares with 2.83-million tonnes in the same period of 2017.

China’s ministry of commerce and state planning agency did not respond to requests for comment.