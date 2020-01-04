US farmers reap bitter harvest of US-China trade war

Chicago/Dimmitt — Across snow-covered North Dakota, US farmers are stuck with fields full of weather-damaged corn — a crop they planted after the US-China trade war killed their soya bean market. Many don’t know yet what crops they’ll plant next season among a host of dicey options.

In Texas, Kansas and Colorado, farmers are weighing whether they should plant fewer hectares of corn and more sorghum, even though China has all but stopped buying it. That’s because sorghum costs about half as much as corn to plant, which appeals to farmers wary of investing too much for an uncertain return.

As the US farm economy reels from the worst harvest in decades after nearly two years of the trade war, US grain growers are struggling to decide what crops might keep them in business.

US President Donald Trump announced in December that China had agreed to double its pretrade war purchases of US agricultural products over the next two years as part of a so-called “phase one” trade deal. That brought little comfort to US farmers because China still has not confirmed the commitment or signed any deal.

“President Trump said that we’re all going to need to go buy bigger tractors,” said North Dakota farmer Justin Sherlock. “I don’t think many farmers are going to invest much money until we see that this is a done deal and a long-term deal.”

Trump administration officials say the phase one trade deal with China will be signed in January, though many tariffs will remain in place during further negotiation. Commodity market analysts and agricultural economists warn an agreement won’t be an immediate fix for the US farm economy because the conflict has spurred China to develop new supply chains.

China has, for instance, deepened ties with rival exporters such as Brazil and Argentina. Brazilian soya cultivation is expanding after record exports to China in the past year and China is investing in South American ports.

Making matters worse, China’s need for soy and sorghum to feed livestock is waning because of a deadly pig disease that experts estimate has killed off about half the world’s largest hog herd. China’s hog industry has also worked to reformulate pig rations to include less soya and more alternative feeds that don’t have to be imported from the US.

“We won’t go immediately back to where we were 18 months ago — maybe not for a long time,” Jay Debertin, CEO of CHS, the largest US farmer co-operative, told grain producers at a recent conference in North Dakota.

‘We’re done’ without more trade aid

Many US farmers have tried shifting crops to dodge the economic fallout from losing such a crucial export market. They planted 30.9-million hectares of soya beans in 2019, 14.3% fewer than the previous year, according to the latest US department of agriculture data. US plantings of sorghum — used in livestock feed and the fiery Chinese liquor baijiu — dipped about 7.5% in 2019, to 2-million hectares. Plantings of cotton have dropped, too, as China pulled back on purchases.

Plantings of such China-dependent crops would probably have fallen much further were it not for the Trump administration’s allocation of $24.5bn in aid to compensate farmers for trade-war losses. The bailouts gave many farmers an incentive to keep planting crops such as soya beans that they knew would be difficult to sell at any profitable price. Government handouts are expected to account for nearly a third of 2019 net farm income, according to federal government and bank regulatory data.

Trump administration officials have not said if farmers will get more payments in 2020. Robert Johansson, chief economist at the department of agriculture, said he expects the interim trade deal will solve the issues the aid programme had addressed.