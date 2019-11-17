Trump’s Ukraine call was inappropriate, impeachment investigation hears

Washington — The phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the centre of the impeachment investigation was “inappropriate”, an aide to vice-president Mike Pence told legislators, according to a transcript released on Saturday.

Jennifer Williams, a foreign policy aide to Pence who was listening to the call on July 25, testified that Trump’s insistence that Ukraine carry out politically sensitive investigations “struck me as unusual and inappropriate”.

She said the discussion was “more political in nature” than phone calls with other foreign leaders, and included what she viewed as specific references to the president’s “personal political agenda”.

Trump’s call is at the heart of the Democratic-led inquiry into whether the Republican president misused US foreign policy to undermine former vice-president Joe Biden, one of his potential opponents in the 2020 election.

The House of Representatives also released a transcript on Saturday of an earlier closed-door deposition by Tim Morrison, a former White House aide with the National Security Council focusing on Europe and Russia policy, who was also on the call.

Morrison, who resigned a day before his deposition last month, and Williams both expressed concerns about Trump’s remarks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Williams and Morrison are scheduled to testify publicly next week.

Damaging relations

“I was not comfortable with any idea that President Zelensky should allow himself to be involved in our politics,” Morrison told legislators. He said he found Zelensky’s tone in the call with Trump to be “obsequious”.

Morrison declined to say he thought the call was illegal or improper, stressing instead that he thought it would leak, damaging relations with Ukraine. He said he only learnt later that the aid to Ukraine was conditioned on the investigations.

In the first public hearing last week, acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor pointed to Trump’s keen interest in getting the eastern European ally to investigate Biden and reiterated his understanding that $391m (R5.75bn) in US security aid was withheld from Kiev unless it co-operated.

Morrison said he has reviewed Taylor’s testimony and does not dispute it on any significant points.

House investigators also heard on Saturday closed-door testimony from a White House budget official about the holdup of military aid to Ukraine. Mark Sandy, a career official of the office of management and budget, was the first person from the office to testify before the inquiry after three political appointees defied congressional subpoenas to appear.