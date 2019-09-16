Brett Kavanaugh must be ‘rescued’ from impeachment, Donald Trump says

The Times article said at least seven people, including Ramirez' mother, had heard about the incident long before Kavanaugh became a judge. Kavanaugh denied Ramirez's accusations during his acrimonious Senate confirmation hearing in late 2018.

The Times piece also disclosed a previously unreported account that echoes Ramirez's story. Former Yale classmate Max Stier describes Kavanaugh pushing his private parts into the hand of a female student at a party. The report said the classmate notified US senators and the FBI about the incident, but the FBI did not investigate. The FBI declined to comment on the report.

Kavanaugh did not comment to the Times on the allegations. The supreme court media officers did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kavanaugh, a conservative appointed by Trump, was confirmed by the US Senate in October 2018 after he denied accusations of sexual assault by three women. The Senate confirmed his appointment to the high court by 50-48 vote, one of the tightest margins to date for a justice.

Some of the Democrats running to replace Trump in 2020 called for Kavanaugh's impeachment in Twitter posts on Sunday.

“The revelations today confirm what we already knew: during his hearing, Kavanaugh faced credible accusations and likely lied to Congress,” US Senator Bernie Sanders said.

“I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the US Senate and most importantly to the US people,” wrote Senator Kamala Harris, a judiciary committee member. “He must be impeached.

“Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said in another Twitter post.

Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the chorus on Sunday, as did former US housing secretary Julian Castro, who launched the calls for Kavanaugh's impeachment on Saturday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar posted a picture of the woman who testified to the Senate about her allegations against Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, with the caption, “Let us never forget what courage looks like.”

Trump did not mention the Times article but blamed “radical left Democrats” and the “LameStream Media” for going after Kavanaugh. In a series of Twitter posts, he accused Democrats of threatening impeachment to influence Kavanaugh's opinions on court cases.

“They want to scare him into turning Liberal!” he wrote.

Reuters