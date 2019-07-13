Can, and should, Big Tech be politically neutral when it’s privately owned?

New York — When Josh Hawley, the freshman US senator from Missouri, introduced a bill last month proposing a major change to one of the foundational laws of the modern internet, he was largely pilloried. Hawley’s idea — to make big tech companies convince the Federal Trace Commission (FTC) they are politically neutral if they want to continue receiving a crucial immunity from legal liability they have enjoyed for the last 20 years — was described as unserious and unworkable. Not a single law maker signed onto the bill as a co-sponsor.

Hawley finally got a major endorsement on Thursday. President Donald Trump praised the bill at the White House’s social media summit — a gathering of right-wing figures who claim to be the victims of Silicon Valley’s liberal bias. The president then announced he was asking large social media companies — which were conspicuously absent from the first meeting — to come to the White House in the coming weeks and hash things out with Hawley, other unnamed legislators and administration officials.

It was a major validation for Hawley, who has positioned himself as the right’s main Silicon Valley antagonist. While he has expressed concerns about the industry’s market power and privacy practices, Hawley has attracted the most attention when focusing on the main preoccupation of Republican tech critics: the supposed liberal bias of social media companies.

“This has risen to the level of abortion, guns and taxes for grassroots Republicans,” said Andy Surabian, a Republican strategist who has worked for Steve Bannon and the White House, and is now Donald Trump Jr’s spokesperson. “The White House holding this summit, and Hawley introducing the bill, those are just reflections of what the Republican base wants on this issue. I think it was really meant to launch the first bullet in the next big tech wars.”

Hawley has effectively created a way to act on the free-form discontent with tech that Trump and others on the right have been articulating with mounting frequency. He’s done so by pulling a law known as Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act out of the confines of internet legal conferences and directly into the centre of the online culture wars.