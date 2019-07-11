Donald Trump invites pro-Trump ‘digital leaders’ to White House summit

San Francisco — When conservative meme-maker Carpe Donktum got an invitation to a White House summit, he thought the e-mail might be spam.

"I asked around because I wasn’t sure if it was a mass marketing thing," said the stay-at-home dad who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, declining to give his real name for fear of harassment against his family.

He churns out social media content that has been shared by US President Donald Trump and last year won a $10,000 meme contest run by Infowars, the website founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. His alias is made-up Latin for “seize the donkey”, referring to the Democratic Party symbol.

On Thursday, he will join other pro-Trump online personalities for what the White House billed as a gathering of "digital leaders" where invitees expect to discuss alleged censorship by the tech giants.

Facebook said it had not been invited while Twitter and Reddit declined to comment. Alphabet's Google did not respond to requests for comment.

Carpe Donktum, who was recently suspended by Twitter for eight days over a video depicting Trump as a cowboy attacking CNN journalist Jim Acosta, said the face-to-face event could unite online conservatives.