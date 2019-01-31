US gripped by deep freeze that is colder than the South Pole

‘Warm and toasty’

At the Morning Joy Farm in Mercer, North Dakota, Annie Carlson said her horses and sheep were doing fine. “They can go into the barn if they wish,” she said. “They’re snuggled in, warm and toasty.” Her chickens, ducks and guinea hens were enjoying the 21°C climate inside their greenhouse-like hoop house, she said.

Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the NWS, said some of the coldest wind chills were recorded in International Falls, Minnesota, at minus 48°C. Even the South Pole in Antarctica was warmer, with an expected low of minus 31°C with wind chill.

Temperatures in Chicago dropped again “quite precipitously” on Wednesday night, Orrison said, breaking the record low of minus 33°C on January 21 1985, the same day as Ronald Reagan’s presidential inauguration.

Banks and stores in the region, including multiple branches of Chase and Trader Joe’s, closed for business. Waste Management, a major trash collection company, said it was canceling pick-ups in counties across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bitter cold was caused by a displacement of the polar vortex, a stream of air that normally spins around the stratosphere over the North Pole, but whose current was disrupted and was now pushing south.

An Illinois police department found a fictitious cause for the icy blast, posting on Facebook that its officers had arrested Elsa, the frosty character from the Disney movie Frozen, for bringing the arctic air to the Midwest.

The McLean Police Department shared a staged photo of officers putting a woman dressed in a blue princess gown in pink handcuffs and escorting her into a police car.

Trump under the weather

On Monday, as warnings of the polar vortex to hit the Midwest were coming out, US President Donald Trump tweeted, “In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!” He later correct the spelling of warming.

He was pilloried on Twitter with many wearily pointing out that Trump still doesn’t understand the difference between climate and weather, nor that global warming leads to climate change that leads to extremes of weather — such as this polar vortex over large parts of the US.

Others took a more tangential and political approach. “Next he'll tell Australia to build a wall to keep the heat out.” “My hamberders need waming!” were just two examples

Warming centres

Officials opened warming centres across the region, and in Chicago, police stations were open to anyone seeking refuge from the cold. Five city buses were also deployed to serve as mobile warming centres for homeless people, while city police handed out hats, jackets and blankets.

The Chicago Police Department said that at most, it could encourage people to get out of the cold. “But we will never force someone,” police officer Michael Carroll said.

US homes and businesses will likely use record amounts of natural gas for heating on Wednesday, according to energy analysts. Some residents just to the north and north-west of the Twin Cities in Minnesota were asked by Xcel Energy to dial down their thermostats to 16°C because of the strains on its natural gas supply system.

Reuters