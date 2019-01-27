Consumer goods CEOs in Davos hot seat over plastic waste

Davos — Consumer products companies including Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola are emerging as new targets for global activism, with green groups blaming them for fouling the ocean with plastic and activists urging governments to regulate them.

At the annual World Economic Forum last week, the bosses of these and other companies such as Unilever and PepsiCo have been on the defensive, in a way reminiscent of how coal and oil chiefs came under pressure over climate change in previous years.

“I see parallels to coal,” Greenpeace executive director Jennifer Morgan said after she and Procter & Gamble boss David Taylor had a feisty exchange at a joint news conference at the forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

“It’s clear they are trying to not be regulated,” she said.

The CEOs at Davos have vowed to cut their use of plastic packaging through a range of initiatives, including a joint recycling scheme unveiled during the forum. But Greenpeace used that announcement to call for plastic packaging bans and a goal of “peak plastic”, saying recycling is not enough.

About 8-million tons of plastic are dumped into oceans every year, killing marine life and entering the food chain, according to the UN Environment Programme. Data such as that, and TV shows such as documentary-maker David Attenborough’s Blue Planet, took the issue to the top of the summit agenda.

Attenborough, 92, was honoured with a special award at the start of the annual event, where environmental concerns were a running theme alongside gloom and doom over the US-China trade war and a slowdown in the global economy.