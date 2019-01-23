Too early for Caracas to celebrate as Maduro mollifies the military

Caracas — Buoyed by a telegenic new congressional chief, Venezuela’s opposition is daring to hope that President Nicolás Maduro’s days in office could be numbered, but the unpopular leader’s bedrock base — the armed forces — shows few signs of erosion.

Opposition sympathisers, rallying around opposition leader Juan Guaido, are holding open-air, town-hall meetings that buzz with excitement about the legislature’s recent challenges to the legitimacy of Maduro, who, this month began a new term widely slammed as illegitimate.

Bolstered by the US and numerous Latin American neighbours promising to back the opposition in seeking a transition, the Guaido-led congress last week declared Maduro a “usurper” and asked foreign governments to freeze bank accounts controlled by his government.

But with the legislature stripped of its powers by a pro-government supreme court and few signs that the military high command is prepared to abandon Maduro, the spring in the opposition’s step and investor exuberance it has sparked may prove premature.

“The military leadership is faithful to Maduro and will continue to be until he’s gone,” said one active-duty, high-ranking military officer, who asked not to be identified.

An attack on a Caracas military output by two dozen low-ranking National Guard officers on Monday morning sparked opposition hopes of an uprising, but the incident was snuffed out quickly.

“A sergeant at a National Guard outpost is not, to me, important; what would be important is a situation like that in a major unit or a battalion,” said Rocío San Miguel, a military expert with non-profit group Citizen Control.

Congress has declared Maduro illegitimate and promised a transition to a new government, bringing new energy to an opposition that has kept a low profile since protests in 2017 that left 125 people dead but failed to shake Maduro. The excitement has spread from the streets of Caracas to the trading rooms of Wall Street, where investors have driven up the prices of the country’s defaulted bonds on hopes for a new government that will be more likely to resume debt payments.