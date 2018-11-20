World / Americas

Ivanka Trump’s ‘transitional’ e-mails all above board, lawyer insists

Spokesman for Donald Trump’s daughter’s lawyer defends her use of a private account that in some cases was used to e-mail government officials

20 November 2018 - 08:35 Alyza Sebenius
Washington — Ivanka Trump used a private e-mail account “while transitioning into government”, a spokesman for her lawyer said on Monday night.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Trump’s lawyer Abbe Lowell, said President Donald Trump’s daughter — whose White House staff title is assistant to the president — used the private e-mail “almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family”.

The statement was released after the Washington Post reported that the White House examined her correspondence as part of its response to a public records court case and learned that she had sent hundreds of e-mails — some to government officials — on the private account.

Sensitivities surrounding the issue stem from the 2016 presidential election, during which Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server in her home during her tenure as secretary of state became a key thrust of the Trump campaign.

Trump’s e-mail use could draw scrutiny from committees in the US House of Representatives when Democrats take control of that chamber in January after picking up more than three dozen seats in the November 6 midterm elections.

The White House referred requests for comment to Lowell.

“To address misinformation being peddled about Ms Trump’s personal e-mail, she did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no e-mails were ever deleted, and the e-mails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules,” Mirijanian said.

