James Comey’s letter was main factor in my loss, says Hillary Clinton

Washington — Hillary Clinton said "the most important factor" in her loss of the 2016 presidential election was former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey’s letter to Congress a week before the vote, about new information found in the investigation of her use of a private e-mail server.

"The determining factor was the intervention by Comey on October 28," the former secretary of state told NBC on Wednesday in what was billed as her first live TV interview since the election. "It stopped my momentum. It drove voters from me."

"I was just dumbfounded. I thought, what was he doing?" said Clinton, who is promoting What Happened, her memoir of the campaign that went on sale this week. "He went way beyond his role in doing what he did."

Clinton also said Comey, who President Donald Trump has said he fired while thinking about the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russian meddling in the election, was terminated for the wrong reason.