Trump maintains hardline against ‘invading’ migrants, after softening on family separations

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Sunday said migrants who "invade" the US should be deprived of legal due process, reinforcing his hardline stand despite an about-face on family separations that means more than 500 children have been reunited with relatives.

Trying to stanch the flow of tens of thousands of migrants from Central America and Mexico arriving at the southern border every month, Trump in early May had ordered that all adults crossing illegally would be arrested, and their children held separately as a result.

After images of children in chain-link enclosures sparked domestic and global outrage, the president ended the separation practice but has continued his hardline talk on immigration.

He sees the issue as crucial ahead of midterm congressional elections in November.

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country," Trump said Sunday on Twitter.

"When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came," said Trump, suggesting they be handled without the due legal process guaranteed for "any person" by the US constitution.

Nearly all of the arriving families have officially requested asylum.

"Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order," said Trump, who has repeatedly tried to link immigrants with crime.

His remarks came after the department of homeland security released its first official data since Trump ended the family separations on Wednesday.

