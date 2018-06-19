UN takes US to task about separating migrant children from families

Geneva — The United Nations refugee agency is very concerned about the US separating the children of asylum seekers from their families, and has raised the issue with Washington, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

In an interview with Reuters, Grandi said the Trump administration had legitimate concerns about how to manage asylum applications, noting that the US has the largest backlog of asylum cases in the world.

"One positive sign is that the administration wants to invest more resources in reducing this backlog," he said. But Washington needed to find ways to manage the flow "without penalising the people themselves, people who oftentimes have very valid reasons to seek asylum".

"On measures that result in separating children from their families, we are very concerned and have expressed this concern," he said.

Grandi said governments in many rich countries had adopted "despicable" rhetoric on migration, ignoring their duty to help people fleeing war or persecution.

UNHCR’s annual report, published on Tuesday, showed the global number of refugees grew by a record 2.9-million in 2017 to 25.4-million, with another 43.1-million people forcibly displaced in their own countries.