Lawyers for Human Rights calls out Malusi Gigaba over treatment of asylum-seekers

"Many have been in SA for more than five or 10 or 15 years and longer," the letter notes. Asylum-seekers have to return regularly to refugee reception offices — often very far away — to have their permits extended while waiting year after year for the final decision.

Gigaba, though, noted developments at the department included the use of technology to manage the asylum system. The implementation of an automated booking system with self-extension capability had completely transformed the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Office in Pretoria and alleviated huge frustration for asylum-seekers. This office was once notorious for long wait times, client frustration and chaotic crowds, and was a breeding ground for corruption and other exploitation.

Other innovations were being rolled out to other refugee reception offices such as Musina, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, Gigaba said. A new Port Elizabeth refugee reception office would be opened in October and would "provide adequate accommodation with which to extend better services to persons with legitimate claims. It has a streamlined process flow, as wells as open spaces, baby-changing stations and multiple ablution facilities." Until then the old office would continue to serve existing clients.

‘Appointment slips’

But since Gigaba’s return to home affairs, LHR says the refugee reception offices have expanded a practice already declared unlawful by the courts — that of repeatedly turning asylum-seekers away with an extension date, giving them "appointment slips" or date-stamps on the back of their permit for a week or two months later. The effect was that they walked around with outdated permits and became undocumented "at risk of arrest and deportation and extremely vulnerable to widespread corruption and bribes by officials".

The LHR letter also noted that since 2017 new asylum seekers, who arrived in the country without passports, were being unlawfully denied the right to apply for asylum and were left undocumented and unrecorded. Passports were often impossible to obtain in circumstances of flight and war.

Regarding children, the NGO said that there are thousands of children who, as dependents of their parents, are automatically entitled to be documented as refugees or asylum-seekers, yet were repeatedly not assisted, sometimes for years.

"There is also a new trend, despite alternative verification processes, of the Department of Home Affairs insisting on expensive DNA testing to prove parenthood, which leaves children undocumented as the parent does not have the funds to pay for the test. Many schools pressured by the department, insist on children being documented and this causes great stress for the children concerned.

"There are also children who have fled war zones, or lost their parents en route or in SA, who are unaccompanied, or separated or orphaned and who are turned away at the refugee office because they are unaccompanied and minors. A High Court ruling in 2013, which held that children must, first and foremost, be documented by the department, has never been implemented and the matter remains on appeal."