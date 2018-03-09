US’s trading partners united in their condemnation of Trump’s tariffs

Tokyo/London — Various countries reacted on Friday to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Major Asian nations warned of damage to relations amid industry calls for retaliation, while the UK said the US was taking the wrong approach and it would be "absurd" for Britain to be caught up in them.

Japan said the move would have a "big impact" on the countries’ close bilateral ties, while China said it was "resolutely opposed" to the decision and South Korea said it might file a complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

UK Trade Secretary Liam Fox said there was overproduction of steel in the world, mainly coming from China, but that protectionism "never really works", adding that British steel was used to supply the US military.

"So it’s doubly absurd that we should then be caught on an investigation on national security," Fox said on BBC’s Question Time late on Thursday evening.

"We can deal multilaterally with the overproduction of steel, but this is the wrong way to go about it."

He said he would raise the issue with the US in a trip to Washington next week.

Trump on Thursday pressed ahead with the imposition of 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% for aluminium, although he announced exemptions for Canada and Mexico, and said exceptions could also be made for other allies.

China, which produces half the world’s steel, would assess any damage caused by the US move and "firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests", the country’s ministry of commerce said.

The tariffs would "seriously impact the normal order of international trade", the ministry said.