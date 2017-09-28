World / Americas

Tillerson to discuss Trump’s visit to China, Japan and South Korea

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and President Donald Trump at a meeting with China’s president at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 7 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — Despite Beijing being Pyongyang’s main ally and trading partner, responsible for about 90% of the nation’s commerce, China’s commerce ministry has said North Korean companies, including joint ventures with Chinese firms, have 120 days to close from the date the UN resolution was adopted, September 11.

It will also limit exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea starting October 1.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson will visit Beijing this weekend for talks with China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and foreign minister Wang Yi. He will discuss the North Korean nuclear tensions, trade issues and US President Donald Trump’s planned trip to China in November, the US state department said.

Trump’s tour will also take in regional allies Japan and South Korea.

Washington has alternated between criticising and praising Beijing’s role in the North Korea crisis, on the one hand welcoming its support for new sanctions, but also insisting it must do more to rein in its unruly neighbour.

For its part, China has called on both Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un to tone down their increasingly bellicose rhetoric and instead try to begin peace talks.

"We are opposed to any war on the Korean peninsula, and the international community will never allow a war [that would] plunge people into an abyss of misery," foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a regular press briefing. "Sanctions and the promoting of talks are both the requirements of the UN Security Council. We should not over-emphasise one aspect while ignoring the other."

While China has imposed sanctions on its renegade neighbour, it wants to avoid precipitating the regime’s downfall over fears that its collapse could send an influx of refugees across its border and place the US army at its doorstep. But Beijing appears to be running out of patience with North Korea’s nuclear antics — the last test earlier this month triggered an earthquake that was felt in north-east China.

Branches of China’s biggest banks have told AFP they have suspended financial transactions for North Koreans, a measure not required under UN sanctions.

