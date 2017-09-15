Tension on Korean peninsula intensifies after North fires another missile over Japan

The missile reached an altitude of about 770km and flew for about 19 minutes over a distance of about 3,700km, according to South Korea’s military — far enough to reach the US Pacific territory of Guam.

The US military said soon after the launch it had detected a single intermediate range ballistic missile but the missile did not pose a threat to North America or the US Pacific territory of Guam, which lies 3,400km from North Korea. Pyongyang had previously threatened to launch missiles towards Guam.

"The range of this test was significant since North Korea demonstrated that it could reach Guam with this missile," the Union of Concerned Scientists said in a statement.

However, it said the accuracy of the missile, still at an early stage of development, was low so it would be difficult to destroy the US Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

US officials repeated Washington’s "ironclad" commitments to the defence of its allies. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for "new measures" against North Korea and said the "continued provocations only deepen North Korea’s diplomatic and economic isolation".

South Korean President Moon Jae-in echoed that view and said dialogue with the North was impossible at this point. He ordered officials to analyse and prepare for possible new North Korean threats, including electromagnetic pulse and biochemical attacks, a spokesman said.

Clear message

The UN Security Council was to meet at 7pm GMT on Friday at the request of the US and Japan, diplomats said, just days after the 15-member council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea over its September 3 nuclear test.

Those sanctions imposed a ban on North Korea’s textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.

"The international community needs to come together and send a clear message to North Korea that it is threatening world peace with its actions," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters in Tokyo, describing the launch as "unacceptable".

North Korea has launched dozens of missiles under leader Kim Jong-un as it accelerates a weapons programme designed to give it the ability to target the US with a powerful, nuclear-tipped missile. Two tests in July were for long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching at least parts of the US mainland.

"This rocket has meaning in that North Korea is pushing towards technological completion of its missiles and that North Korea may be feeling some pressure that they need to show the international community something," said Yang Uk, a senior research fellow at the Korea Defence and Security Forum.